Rep. Thomas Massie takes on Biden about 'loan' hypocrisy & the Constitution

President Biden and other Democrats have been trying to portray many Republicans as hypocrites for supporting PPP while later opposing the Biden plan for a student loan bailout that the Supreme Court struck down yesterday.

Some of the same members of Congress who supported a bill that'd block student loan debt relief had millions of dollars in PPP loans forgiven.



But when it comes to hard-working Americans getting student debt relief, that’s where they draw the line?



It's wrong. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 7, 2023

BIDEN: "We all supported the Paycheck Protection Program...Some of the same elected Republicans...got hundreds of thousands of dollars themselves in relief!" pic.twitter.com/D9dKtkjcxV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2023

Yes indeed, Biden and the Dems are hoping nobody can tell the difference between accepting money so business owners and their employees could survive shutdowns the government ordered and student loans with terms and conditions the borrowers fully accepted.

Rep. Thomas Massie pointed out for Biden that he explained back in 2020 that referring to PPP as a "loan" program wasn't entirely accurate:

Bless your heart if you thought PPP was a loan program. PS, I didn’t vote for it and I didn’t take it. https://t.co/MQ3U0kGo4F pic.twitter.com/dG6UKxPqHX — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 1, 2023

The Biden White House is of course now seeking a "Plan B" for student loans because they seem to enjoy getting their unconstitutional pushes struck down by the Court as often as possible.

As a bonus, Massie also gave Biden a lesson about what his job should be vs. what he seems to think it is:

You’re the President,



You’re not a king.



We live in a Republic.



All legislative powers, which include the power of the purse, are vested in Congress.



Quit subverting the Constitution.



You are sworn to faithfully execute the laws, not to pervert them and rob the treasury. https://t.co/KoF07MNQDq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 1, 2023

Bingo! Too bad the Biden White House doesn't care about any of that.

***

***

