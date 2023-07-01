Will US attorney's 'Friday news dump' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan blow up...
Rep. Thomas Massie takes on Biden about 'loan' hypocrisy & the Constitution

Doug P.  |  10:25 AM on July 01, 2023

President Biden and other Democrats have been trying to portray many Republicans as hypocrites for supporting PPP while later opposing the Biden plan for a student loan bailout that the Supreme Court struck down yesterday.

Yes indeed, Biden and the Dems are hoping nobody can tell the difference between accepting money so business owners and their employees could survive shutdowns the government ordered and student loans with terms and conditions the borrowers fully accepted.

Rep. Thomas Massie pointed out for Biden that he explained back in 2020 that referring to PPP as a "loan" program wasn't entirely accurate:

The Biden White House is of course now seeking a "Plan B" for student loans because they seem to enjoy getting their unconstitutional pushes struck down by the Court as often as possible. 

As a bonus, Massie also gave Biden a lesson about what his job should be vs. what he seems to think it is:

Bingo! Too bad the Biden White House doesn't care about any of that. 

*** 

