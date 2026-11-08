Dems Going After Electoral College Soon, Jonathan Turley Suggests

"After the midterm elections, the Democrats are moving in for the kill," tweets Jonathan Turley. "Democrats believe they may now have enough states to sign on to a compact to effectively nullify the Electoral College..."

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After the midterm elections, the Democrats are moving in for the kill. Democrats believe they may now have enough states to sign on to a compact to effectively nullify the Electoral College... https://t.co/rzNEdkuboA — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 8, 2026

That would be a power move. It would overhaul the entire system. Whether or not they can piece together the machinations necessary in order to effectuate such a change remains to be told.

We have a nation of people and land. Going to a direct popular-vote election would do away with the small but still impactful count that some of the least populous states have. People giving votes in a state with three electoral votes have the opportunity to elect based on a weight of three out of 538, rather than one vote out of hundreds of millions. It would overload the presidential electoral process to be decided by the most populous states.

In addition, any fundamental change made to the electoral system should be ratified on a basis more substantial than partisan desire. Democrats may seek that and want that, but it should come or not come to fruition based on a broad, history-and-future-conscious, and non-partisan basis. It is too important not to be. Certain things can change. We must let them with clear-headed foresight and honest hindsight.