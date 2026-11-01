DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Erick Erickson Is Not So Bullish for GOP

Jacob B.
Nov 01, 2026 2:38 PM
Advertisement
Erick Erickson Is Not So Bullish for GOP
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Erick Erickson believes Republicans shall lose the House of Representatives by a substantial deficit. He goes back to draw upon history.

Advertisement

The problem is we do not have a strong enough grip or read on what the nation feels like at this time, going into an election cycle. The scribes and analysts do not set the agenda. They give opinions, but the outcome ultimately lies with the people. They may be furious, and that fury may come back upon one party or both parties. Several states may hold the judgment. It could be a squeaker steal by one party or another going deep into the coming days, or the broad result could be secure at an early hour. There is no way to tell the manner of this election ahead of its time. And doing the percentages ad nauseam gets old.

We should have humility in how we think about it. We have seen them come and go heretofore, and there is nothing revolutionary under the political sky. In 2002, Republicans held. In 2006, Democrats took both of the houses. In 2010, Republicans shellacked Democrats but did not arrest control of the United States Senate. In 2014, Republicans got the Senate. In 2018, Democrats won the House. In 2022, Republicans took back the House of Representatives. Any election is a big deal for the ones who participate in them and those who do not. Elections have consequences, and not exercising the right to vote yields consequences as well.

Recommended
Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY Sam J. Nate Silver Expects Double-Digit House Calls Left on Wednesday Jacob B.
Advertisement
News Topics REPUBLICAN PARTY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | SENATE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY

Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY

Sam J.
Nate Silver Expects Double-Digit House Calls Left on Wednesday

Nate Silver Expects Double-Digit House Calls Left on Wednesday

Jacob B.
CNN Flashes a Warning on Foreign Influences

CNN Flashes a Warning on Foreign Influences

Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos