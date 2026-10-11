DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Dr. Robert Jeffress' Tweet Still Causing Anger

Jacob B.
Oct 11, 2026 2:08 PM
Advertisement
Dr. Robert Jeffress' Tweet Still Causing Anger
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

"Cruelty masked or justified by fake piety is particularly repulsive," tweets Bill Kristol.

Advertisement

Kristol's tweet links to a Baptist News Global article entitled "Robert Jeffress should not be trusted with a Bible." It brings up a tweet by Dr. Robert Jeffress posted on October 9.

"I support the Pentagon's decision to livestream the execution of mass-murderer Nidal Hassan. Capital punishment is commanded by God in Genesis 9:6 to remind people of the sanctity of human life. The more people that can see that truth illustrated through a public execution, the better," Dr. Jeffress' tweet reads.

We must value life. It is no more complicated than that. Justice being served in a public manner may offer consolation for victims. It is despicable that public displays may be necessary as a deterrent against heinous criminal acts.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BILL KRISTOL | DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online

‘The Hands Tell Me Everything’: Lady Who Flipped Off Trump Building Gets Absolutely Destroyed Online

Just Mindy
Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials

Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials

Grateful Calvin
‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’

‘This Is a Lie’: Talarico Campaign Calls Mental Health Facility a ‘Pathetic Conspiracy Theory’

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos