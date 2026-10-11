Dr. Robert Jeffress' Tweet Still Causing Anger

"Cruelty masked or justified by fake piety is particularly repulsive," tweets Bill Kristol.

Cruelty masked or justified by fake piety is particularly repulsive. https://t.co/xmtgoOe9qP — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 11, 2026

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Kristol's tweet links to a Baptist News Global article entitled "Robert Jeffress should not be trusted with a Bible." It brings up a tweet by Dr. Robert Jeffress posted on October 9.

I support the Pentagon’s decision to livestream the execution of mass-murderer Nidal Hassan. Capital punishment is commanded by God in Genesis 9:6 to remind people of the sanctity of human life. The more people that can see that truth illustrated through a public execution, the better. @DeptofWar @PeteHegseth — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) October 9, 2026

"I support the Pentagon's decision to livestream the execution of mass-murderer Nidal Hassan. Capital punishment is commanded by God in Genesis 9:6 to remind people of the sanctity of human life. The more people that can see that truth illustrated through a public execution, the better," Dr. Jeffress' tweet reads.

We must value life. It is no more complicated than that. Justice being served in a public manner may offer consolation for victims. It is despicable that public displays may be necessary as a deterrent against heinous criminal acts.

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