As talk show host Buck Sexton shows us, the Left and many in the media have simply refused to call out violent protesting and rioting across the nation. Instead, they seem to adopt new levels of spin at every turn.

To his point, the coronavirus made mass gatherings too dangerous until there were protests.

We were told time and again that the protests were “mostly peaceful.”

And of course, none of this can be blamed on the Left.

One would think that at some point, the Left and their allies in the media would stop spinning what’s taking place long enough to regain just a small bit of credibility.

No credibility with no accountability is not a good combination.

