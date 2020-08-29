Seattle radio host Jason Rantz shared on his feed this week surveillance video of two people hurling Molotov cocktails at the Seattle Police Officers Guild office. Rantz noted the attack took place on the same night when it appears rioters tried to seal shut the doors of the East Precinct with quick-dry cement and boards and set the building on fire with officers inside.

Seattle’s police union certainly isn’t the only target of what we guess are still considered Black Lives Matter protesters. In Portland, rioters set a flaming mattress up against the Portland Police Association building and sprayed accelerant on the fire.

Here’s John Sexton of Twitchy sister-site Hot Air:

And here’s another person spraying accelerant to help the flames climb the building.

That seems to be the agreement in place if you don’t want your camera snatched out of your hands and destroyed.

Thanks to CNN for giving us “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

They’ve already surrendered that town.

