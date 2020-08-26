Seattle radio host Jason Rantz on Tuesday night posted a photo of what is believed to be an attempt to seal the doors of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct with quick-dry cement.
#Breaking: Seattle rioters used a substance suspected to be concrete to seal shut the door to the East Precinct, the Seattle Police Department has confirmed. At the same time, the rioters tried to set fire to the building. ATF is now involved. https://t.co/NXfkmV4BOE
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020