Seattle radio host Jason Rantz on Tuesday night posted a photo of what is believed to be an attempt to seal the doors of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct with quick-dry cement.

#Breaking : Seattle rioters used a substance suspected to be concrete to seal shut the door to the East Precinct, the Seattle Police Department has confirmed. At the same time, the rioters tried to set fire to the building. ATF is now involved. https://t.co/NXfkmV4BOE

Activists — and their enablers — routinely say they're peaceful and don't show up for a fight. They claim cops are the instigators… as the criminal agitators bring weapons and quick dry cement to their "peaceful protests." https://t.co/NXfkmV4BOE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020

Rantz writes:

As some in the crowd vandalized the building and tormented police, others brought quick-dry cement to seal police officers inside the building. The criminals at the 12th Avenue entrance reportedly mixed what is suspected to be cement mix and water in a bucket with a wooden stick before applying it to the door. Photos show the criminals also destroyed the electronic key card off the door, presumably to stop people from getting inside the building. On the East Pine Street side of the East Precinct, the criminals started a fire. The intent appeared to be to burn the building with the officers inside.

Here’s video from KIRO showing a different angle of rioters trying to seal police inside the building and setting it on fire:

Exclusive video shows a coordinated arson attack on SPD’s East Precinct. The door was jammed shut with boards and rebar and they attempted to seal it closed w/quick dry concrete. Cops had to kick the door open to get out, and put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/kw7mWN5ZEL — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) August 26, 2020

This is attempted murder. Can there be any question about that? https://t.co/kNwmuNLjLG — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 26, 2020

NO question, NO doubt on the intent — SusanInSeattle (@susaninseattle1) August 26, 2020

Will Mayor Durkin & Seattle City Council even acknowledge it? — Chris Olson (@01UWGRAD) August 26, 2020

Thank you for calling it out, for saying it out loud. There is nothing advanced or progressive about these riots. It’s savage and criminal. I don’t care if Seattle burns. But I do care about our LEOs. — Joy G (@JoyG_12) August 26, 2020

Attempted murder — Bethany (@bdm11480) August 26, 2020

Looks like attempted murder and arson to me! This is getting beyond ridiculous 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Chris Scott (@LegitChrisScott) August 26, 2020

And here’s video from a surveillance camera of rioters hurling Molotov cocktails at the Seattle Police Officers Guild office:

Video surveillance shows criminal activists attacked the Seattle Police Officers Guild office with two Molotov cocktails. This happened the same night as other activists attempted to cement officers into a precinct the activists tried to burn down. READ: https://t.co/NXfkmV4BOE pic.twitter.com/DFltLXhZzK — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 26, 2020

One night in Seattle saw: -Two Molotov cocktail attacks against SPD building.

-Criminals trying to cement-seal a door while setting the building on fire. The Council and Mayor have said nothing. https://t.co/IHH9OaeNV1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 26, 2020

Wouldn’t be surprised if it was a Seattle council member cementing the door. — Spencer Thomas (@Spencer_Thomas3) August 27, 2020

@SeattleCouncil Any response on these acts of domestic terrorism? @cmkshama How about you? @MayorJenny You??? — Ocean Tide (@OceanTide4) August 26, 2020

Rantz now says they have a suspect in the attempted arson:

#Breaking: A suspect in the arson against the Seattle police precinct is Desmond David-Pitts. He was going to pursued by the county when… the feds stepped in. He's being investigated of arson at the federal level and being transferred to federal custody. https://t.co/8mvsJMxiCE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 26, 2020

It’s truly shocking and disheartening to see just how many people are commenting that “cops aren’t people” and joking that they weren’t really in any danger and could have just used the fire escape. Then it would just be the precinct burning down; no big deal.

Related: