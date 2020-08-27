There’s a CNN chyron flying around conservative Twitter this morning that looks like something from The Babylon Bee, but we are pleased to inform you that it’s 100% real.

Behold, the “fiery but mostly peaceful protests”:

This is what a Biden Presidency will bring to your city. Hats off to CNN for having the stamina to continue to carry water for democrats. “Fiery but mostly peaceful protests” pic.twitter.com/hlnVX0dCZ9 — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) August 27, 2020

Here’s the video from the segment:

You cannot make this up… A CNN reporter is standing in front of a building engulfed in flames and CNN's chyron reads: "FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING" pic.twitter.com/4OHvKnh63u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

“It is literally impossible to tell the difference between @cnn and @TheBabylonBee“:

It is literally impossible to tell the difference between @cnn and @TheBabylonBee https://t.co/Ok2ZmqP61G — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

This was from yesterday morning, which means it “mostly peaceful” was *after* two protesters were shot and killed and one wounded:

This happened on Wednesday morning at 5am. Not sure how this slipped through the cracks until now. I had to go through the footage because I didn't even believe the screenshots that were popping up were real. https://t.co/JTNDSIvBf0 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

President Trump might have to count this as a contribution to his reelection:

“FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS” is going to be in every GOP ad going forward. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

Do they not get how ridiculous they sound?

reporting to you live from Pearl Harbor, where America suffered a mostly peaceful surprise attack by the Japanese empire — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 27, 2020

CNN *is* this meme now:

Flashback to when MSNBC tried this crap:

MSNBC reporter just now: "I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly." The guy is literally standing in front of a burning building in the middle of a riot. pic.twitter.com/IzCV6On4sF — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020

