After weeks and weeks of protests, rioting, looting, arson and other insanities, Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz has come out against at least one of those behaviors, with the help of an NPR interview with the author of the book “In Defense of Looting”:

There is no defense of looting. It is immoral, dangerous, illegal, counterproductive, and politically insane. https://t.co/spScKqu6LJ — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 29, 2020

Say what!?

Those last two words are why people like Schatz are suddenly so vocal about this. https://t.co/O3NOKe0djk — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 29, 2020

Most likely.

Now that it's having political consequences, they're noticing. They don't really care about your cities & your businesses. They're trying to protect their election chances. https://t.co/0yHep6desC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 29, 2020

Bingo!

The leftists in his replies are not happy about this statement. https://t.co/CnB1zp83oK — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 30, 2020

Not at all, but internal polls might have dictated otherwise.

Do you realize how bad the polling on the Democrats' violence strategy must have been to get Brian to tweet this? https://t.co/hMBwX1aIoT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 30, 2020

It’s been happening for months in multiple Democrat cities…but you only speak out now cause it’s showing up in focus groups & internal polling. https://t.co/GoHEUzG7AZ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 30, 2020

It's been going on for three months. https://t.co/8HrzmfDtML — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 29, 2020

Despite three months of this happening in cities nationwide, this is the first time Brian has tweeted the word "looting" – likely because of the growing recognition of the "politically insane" part. But immoral, dangerous, illegal, and counterproductive should all be enough. https://t.co/ieqdIAeRRF — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 29, 2020

When the polls hit https://t.co/TIHCIHsh5v — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 30, 2020

A rare moment of clarity. https://t.co/GV1EGa6Krb — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2020

Democrats must be polling terribly on this https://t.co/r1DbuHQMwv — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 29, 2020

We’re going to see a lot of this kind of rhetoric this week from Democrats. https://t.co/TeehxyRk8E — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 29, 2020

Polling on looting must be really bad for Democrats to be against it all the sudden… https://t.co/TUUHGtuFAi — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) August 30, 2020

Three months later, good job hero. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 29, 2020

Anyone who lists “politically insane” as one of the reasons not to loot should not be lecturing anyone on morality. Maybe your dumb ass should have spoken up when these criminals first started terrorizing our communities. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 30, 2020

Apparently they had to wait and see how that behavior polled first.