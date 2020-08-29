After weeks and weeks of protests, rioting, looting, arson and other insanities, Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz has come out against at least one of those behaviors, with the help of an NPR interview with the author of the book “In Defense of Looting”:

Say what!?

Most likely.

Bingo!

Trending

Not at all, but internal polls might have dictated otherwise.

Apparently they had to wait and see how that behavior polled first.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratslootingSen. Brian Schatz