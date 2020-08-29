Here’s part of NPR’s intro to their article featuring the transcript of an interview with the author of the book “In Defense of Looting”:

Writer Vicky Osterweil’s book, In Defense of Looting, came out on Tuesday. When she finished it, back in April, she wrote (rather presciently) that “a new energy of resistance is building across the country.” Now, as protests and riots continue to grip cities, she argues that looting is a powerful tool to bring about real, lasting change in society. The rioters who smash windows and take items from stores, she says, are engaging in a powerful tactic that questions the justice of “law and order,” and the distribution of property and wealth in an unequal society.

The interview is a doozy, and we mean that in the most facepalm-worthy kind of way:

I always think I've seen the most insane thing NPR has aired but they keep topping themselves https://t.co/Qzt2RO1BBN — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 29, 2020

I've tweeted enough people just agog in disbelief over this, the ultimate "woke white" interview excusing looting, pillaging, and rioting, but you deserve to read the source material to understand just how messed-up and bizarre some of these people think: https://t.co/okL4mlvkFM — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) August 29, 2020

It’s simply mind-boggling.

Okey then: "Looting… provides people with an imaginative sense of freedom and pleasure and helps them imagine a world that could be."https://t.co/DW9m5juCZh — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 29, 2020

That and so much more:

This is absolutely batshit. Vicky Osterweil defends looting in a book and gets an NPR interview where she has profound thoughts such as the following: https://t.co/UXxXUln6Uh pic.twitter.com/MnMK51fyg6 — Ben Winegard (@BenWinegard) August 29, 2020

Part of said argument: “It's actually a Republican myth that has, over the last 20 years, really crawled into even leftist discourse: that the small business owner must be respected, that the small business owner creates jobs and is part of the community.” https://t.co/arZwfh5atR — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 29, 2020

I guess we don't need the welfare state then. https://t.co/187MTfM2Zn pic.twitter.com/7WLd7fsxW4 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) August 29, 2020

"History of the mvmt for liberation in America is full of looters & rioters. They've always been a part of our mvmt." "You get to the heart of property relation & demonstrate that without police and without state oppression, we can have things for free." https://t.co/ghQPh42pB8 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 29, 2020

They’re not just coming for Jeff Bezos, they’re coming for YOU.https://t.co/89Q9uhDdJo pic.twitter.com/8Ieb8SbvWs — Utah for Liberty (@SFLutah) August 29, 2020

"The very basis of property in the U.S. is derived through whiteness and through Black oppression, through the history of slavery and settler domination of the country. Looting strikes at the heart of property, of whiteness and of the police."https://t.co/n68urR2NMw — Danny Duchamp (@dannycantalk) August 29, 2020

Say, what? “So you get to the heart of that property relation, and demonstrate that without police and without state oppression, we can have things for free.”https://t.co/OAvYHqE5ff — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) August 29, 2020

This is mental: “That’s part that doesn’t really get talked about—that riots and looting are experienced as sort of joyous and liberatory.” pic.twitter.com/3O7P7uADAR — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) August 29, 2020

This person talks as though they have zero understanding of how value—or safety—is created and maintained. It’s one of the most softball interviews I have ever seen for a non-celebrity. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) August 29, 2020

Contrast her deeply irresponsible and out-of-touch message with his. You can only romanticize danger, disorder and theft if you’re extremely safe in your society: https://t.co/5TiNHibUbO — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) August 29, 2020

According to AOC looting is done just because “people need bread,” so we’re totally confused.

This is idiotic and I don’t think a mainstream news organization would run a defense of less politically fashionable property crimes. https://t.co/gNio6CTZlH — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 29, 2020

A few months ago it was that looting wasn’t really happening. Now it’s looting is good, actually https://t.co/KPdAy6VH6K — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 29, 2020

Utter rubbish. Wow. — Todd Pedlar (@tkped) August 29, 2020

Of course this delusionally romanticized justification of looting as "joyous and liberatory" comes from a white lady with "ACAB" in her Twitter username https://t.co/oJMwCJJtKv pic.twitter.com/kQZKLJkuo8 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 29, 2020

I can’t say what I really think about this without being censored. But it’s essential reading—let’s just say everyone involved in this book, it’s distribution, and this interview are loathsome. https://t.co/n4pnvInToL — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) August 29, 2020

"In Minneapolis, there was a small independent bookstore that was untouched… And that store just remained untouched through weeks of rioting." Looters have no interest in books? I know, you're shocked. 🙄https://t.co/3rdPJgA3M7 — Andrew @ Don't Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) August 29, 2020

We never cease to be amazed by leftists who can’t spot the giant hole in their case, which is “if everybody’s getting their stuff for free and nobody’s working, who’s making the stuff everybody’s getting for free?”