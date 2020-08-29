Earlier Joe Biden criticized President Trump for having deployed federal agents in U.S. cities, including Kenosha, Wisconsin. Biden said Trump was trampling on the right to “peacefully protest” by doing so:

Joe Biden defends left-wing rioters and looters as "peaceful protesters" pic.twitter.com/dprvNRnIKx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 29, 2020

A journalist took a stroll through one of the areas Biden slammed Trump for sending federal agents: Kenosha, Wisconsin. Biden and the media’s “mostly peaceful protests” talking point really takes a hit in this thread:

Spent the last 36 hours walking around Kenosha in a daze. Large swathes of the city are indistinguishable from a war zone. The destruction in places is total, the locals dazed, shocked and trying to be brave. Here are some pictures /1 pic.twitter.com/d7JSNXrmX0 — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

The worst hit area is uptown, beating heart of the city's black community. Ice cream shops, nail salons, faith missions, all smouldering husks /2 pic.twitter.com/hodOHhbd16 — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

I couldn't even work out what this building used to be /3 pic.twitter.com/f3b7iBP54w — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

Every single local I spoke to blamed "out of towners" for the worst of the destruction. They didn't offer a huge amount of evidence for this, but it's a blanket consensus /4 pic.twitter.com/vboZYrRK9y — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

This is the car lot next to where the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings took place. You could still taste the smoke /5 pic.twitter.com/s1CwmUr17x — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

Pretty much every boarded up shop has a mural or painting on it now. Some have plaintive requests to prospective fire starters: "Kids live upstairs" /6 pic.twitter.com/PcaNJs3lnK — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

A (former) job centre in uptown Kenosha /7 pic.twitter.com/1WbYSTeHZ4 — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

The owner of this bar told me they'd opened just before the pandemic. Having eventually reopened, it was broken into this week, he estimated $25k worth of damage /8 pic.twitter.com/4BFh8zcgRM — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

Here’s one the Democrats might try to blame Trump for:

As we were talking, a young man came to ask the owner where the nearest post box was. "There used to be two across the street," he replied. "But they both just got burnt." /end — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) August 29, 2020

It’s just maddening…

As you look at this destruction, remember that while this is a predominantly black neighborhood, most of the rioters who caused this damage where white. And Joe Biden voters. https://t.co/OAuKIPPrVy — RBe (@RBPundit) August 29, 2020

A Democrat war zone courtesy of Biden/Kamala supporters. Biden MUST call on his supporters to stop this carnage. https://t.co/VfRfYC4lfW — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 29, 2020

Heartbreaking pictures. Remember them the next time the media talk about “mostly peaceful protests.” https://t.co/ooI7AO6m2u — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 29, 2020

This is unacceptable in America. https://t.co/nMxYlgd8dY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 29, 2020

Inexcusable, intolerable, and not to be forgotten. Read the whole thread; reflect on who is responsible for this and what its ramifications are. Do. Not. Let. This. Go. https://t.co/yxXWK5OWWF — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) August 29, 2020

National media is gaslighting their audiences into believing this complete destruction of entire neighborhoods is no big deal and these are "mostly peaceful" protests where the only problem was a few armed citizens. https://t.co/tSWDbu2bQS — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 29, 2020

“Mostly peaceful”: Democrats and U.S. mainstream media.