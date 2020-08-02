Here is how Rep. Karen Bass (D-California) described former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro after his death in 2016:

“As Cuba begins nine days of mourning, I wish to express my condolences to the Cuban people and the family of Fidel Castro. The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba. I hope together, our two nations will continue on the new path of support and collaboration with one another, and continue in the new direction of diplomacy.”

Here is how Rep. Bass described Castro Sunday morning on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’:

“I know the Castro regime has been a brutal regime to its people. I know that there is not freedom of press, freedom of association…”

On ‘Fox News Sunday,’ Bass told Chris Wallace that her perspective has “developed over time.”

Rep. Karen Bass said Sunday that her perspective "developed over time" and that she understands the Castro government "was a brutal regime."https://t.co/Xuz5MToTTm — POLITICO (@politico) August 2, 2020

As law professor Jonathan Turley points out, the real “great loss” of the Castro regime in Cuba was not the dictator’s death.

Rep. Karen Bass just said that she was a naive 19 year old in visiting Cuba. However, in 2016, she praised Casto (a man who killed reporters and dissenters by the thousands) as "the passing of the Comandante en Jefe." He was the enemy of free speech and free press rights… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 2, 2020

Bass could have spoken to those brave Cubans in prisons which are filled with reporters, dissents, and writers who fought for civil liberties. The "great loss" was not in Castro's passing but his denial of civil liberties for decades through a state system of torture and murder. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 2, 2020

Rep. Bass is serving her fifth term in Congress, and she is just now realizing that Fidel Castro’s regime was “brutal”?

You praised Castro, lamenting his death as a “great loss.” https://t.co/6NaGFmq2br — Leonardo Alcivar (@alcivar) August 2, 2020

Of course, this is a convenient time for the sudden change of heart.

Karen Bass, VP contender for Biden, renounces her praise of Fidel Castro https://t.co/lYtVXUSr9x pic.twitter.com/m9B1RzCBf0 — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2020

That headline says it all.

