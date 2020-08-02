Here is how Rep. Karen Bass (D-California) described former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro after his death in 2016:

“As Cuba begins nine days of  mourning, I wish to express my condolences to the Cuban people and the family of Fidel Castro. The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba. I hope together, our two nations will continue on the new path of support and collaboration with one another, and continue in the new direction of diplomacy.”

Here is how Rep. Bass described Castro Sunday morning on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’:

“I know the Castro regime has been a brutal regime to its people. I know that there is not freedom of press, freedom of association…”

On ‘Fox News Sunday,’ Bass told Chris Wallace that her perspective has “developed over time.”

As law professor Jonathan Turley points out, the real “great loss” of the Castro regime in Cuba was not the dictator’s death.

Rep. Bass is serving her fifth term in Congress, and she is just now realizing that Fidel Castro’s regime was “brutal”?

Of course, this is a convenient time for the sudden change of heart.

That headline says it all.

