After CNN’s town hall with Bernie Sanders just days before the South Carolina primary, it’s clear that the socialist candidate for the Democrat nomination isn’t going to back down from his comments about the Castro regime in Cuba even in the wake of criticism from other Dems:

Bernie Sanders doubles down on defending Fidel Castro: “the truth is the truth”https://t.co/bzmv1DmtJH pic.twitter.com/oFrfNKXEOu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2020

Is anybody surprised?

Bernie loves the literacy programs, but forget those jailed over dissent and the many more who perished in firing squads. https://t.co/tnzmOCUrgi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 25, 2020

Hey, you can’t make a socialist/communist omelet without shooting a few eggs first!

Is this guy serious…? I can't believe he is continuing this. Honestly, this is absolutely disgusting at this point. https://t.co/hftey2OwUC — Will Batista (@Will_Bee) February 25, 2020

But…..but….but….they were dissidents!!!! They needed to be shot (or something). — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) February 25, 2020

And it’s only going to get nuttier.

When someone says something mean about Fidel Castro miles away pic.twitter.com/zM6HfELz2f — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 25, 2020

It’s funny because it’s true.