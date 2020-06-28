If you missed it, vice president Mike Pence was ripped for not telling all Americans that they must wear masks during Friday’s coronavirus task force briefing.

Marco Rubio: Wear a mask Rick Scott: Wear a mask Greg Abbott: Wear a mask Doug Ducey: Wear a mask Doug Burgum: Wear a mask Mike DeWine: Wear a mask Dick Cheney: Wear a mask Pence, asked to send a message on masks: We should follow the guidelines of local & state officials — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 26, 2020

WATCH: Pence urges Americans four times to ‘pray’ – but not once to wear a mask https://t.co/NfnmkDnfAW — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 26, 2020

Rep. @tedlieu: “Vice President Pence can't even bring himself to say ‘wear a mask,’ even though his own surgeon general…says to wear masks, as well as the CDC director. This conflicting message…is really confusing the American people.” https://t.co/QUgfgrXWmE pic.twitter.com/3X7IRE70qh — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 27, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence ran through the CDC guidelines during the virus briefing and intentionally omitted wearing a mask. https://t.co/TQmwINMUhx via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 26, 2020

Mike Pence wouldn’t even say the word “mask.” — Nate McMurray for Congress 2020 (@Nate_McMurray) June 27, 2020

Pence is afraid if he uses the word “mask” Trump will be mad. And thousands more will did and millions will stay out of work because apparatchiks worry more about offending their leader than they are of mass preventable death. Republicans must be not just beaten but repudiated. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 26, 2020

On Sunday, Pence visited the First Baptist Church of Dallas. And … he wore a mask.

.@VP Pence in mask … First Baptist Church in Dallas… pic.twitter.com/66LTRgTjqz — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 28, 2020

Vice President Pence wore a face mask to greet Texas Gov. Abbott upon landing in Dallas. Sec. Carson, his wife Candy and Sen. Cornyn also sported face coverings. Rolling shortly to First Baptist Church, where Pence will address several thousand at an indoor event. pic.twitter.com/fPzgphkaRG — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 28, 2020

Wearing mask, VP Pence waves to audience as he arrives to address "Celebrate Freedom Rally" at First Baptist Church Dallas. pic.twitter.com/iWxG5eW6b0 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 28, 2020

Arriving in Dallas, VP Pence wearing a mask as he steps off Air Force Two as is greeted by @GovAbbott and others on the tarmac. (Pool photo by @brittanys) pic.twitter.com/dSd6XpQnfX — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 28, 2020

My Twitter feed is half full of journalists giving status updates on Pence's mask. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 28, 2020

It’s not as if this is the first time he’s worn a mask in public.

.@VP arrives to attend the Senate GOP's lunch in the Hart building today pic.twitter.com/EZkGdQPM54 — Bill Clark (@billclarkphotos) June 24, 2020

Mike Pence puts on a mask after his speech in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/I6ZvvgNVgs — The Recount (@therecount) June 25, 2020

Maybe Pence believes that most Americans are aware enough to make responsible decisions based on their own situations, rather than him mandating that more than 300 million people do the exact same thing.

