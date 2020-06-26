Rep. Liz Cheney shared this photo of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, wearing a mask along with the hashtag “#realmenwearmasks” and blue-checks are pretty psyched about it:

F*ck it, now they love Dick Cheney:

Um, homophobic? Need we remind this former Obama staffer that VP Cheney was for gay marriage before Barack Obama?

Sen. Mitch McConnell also advised people to wear a mask in comments made earlier in the day:

And since Rep. Cheney is the third most senior Republican in the House, so this is obviously directed at some of her colleagues, too:

For example, we suspect the Cheneys are responding to this:

