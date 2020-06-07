HUD Secretary Ben Carson appeared on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ with Jake Tapper on Sunday where he was asked to give his opinions about various issues of the day.

He talked about the systemic racism he endured growing up in relation to what is going on today.

He said defunding police departments makes “absolutely no sense.”

He also said the nation should talk reasonably about what’s going on instead of attacking each other.

As soon as Carson made these comments, the insults and demonization started heading his way.

Why? Because what he said doesn’t fit the narrative.

He appeared on a show and gave his opinion. And he gets vilified for that.

Pathetic.

