Sunday morning on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ Jake Tapper posed some questions to President Trump and the administration about the plan going forward in response to COVID-19.

Predictably, his monologue, which included a shot at Fox News, got rave reviews by many on the Left and in the media.

But some are wondering when he is going to ask questions about his own network’s coverage (or lack thereof) of the coronavirus and the Trump administration as a whole.

We’re old enough to remember when the head of CNN said it was “important” for viewers to hear from President Trump about the virus.

Then, the briefings disappeared on the network.

So, some might be wondering what the plan is for CNN.

