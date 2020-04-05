Sunday morning on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ Jake Tapper posed some questions to President Trump and the administration about the plan going forward in response to COVID-19.

.@jaketapper directly addresses Pres. Trump: “The American people … need someone to explain what is going to be done to get us out of this. It’s a moment that requires leadership. It requires honest information. It requires empathy and it requires a plan. Do you have one?” pic.twitter.com/9tmWWjE3FH — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 5, 2020

What is the plan? https://t.co/XcKYPyuW4o — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 5, 2020

Predictably, his monologue, which included a shot at Fox News, got rave reviews by many on the Left and in the media.

Jake Tapper sends a message to Trump about coronavirus response: "This is not about winning a news cycle on Fox, please" pic.twitter.com/9FlIcIzmJ5 — Media Matters (@mmfa) April 5, 2020

CNN's Jake Tapper to Trump: 'Mr. President, what's the plan?' – CNNPolitics https://t.co/UyqEjyc8x0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 5, 2020

Fair and urgent questions that @realDonaldTrump has ducked for weeks. A wartime president would answer them. A wartime president would take responsibility. A wartime president would not blame governors and would not whine about reporters’ fair and urgent questions. @jaketapper https://t.co/HmElXPWsi5 — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 5, 2020

But some are wondering when he is going to ask questions about his own network’s coverage (or lack thereof) of the coronavirus and the Trump administration as a whole.

If CNN actually aired President Trump’s press conferences, then you would know. https://t.co/lrv8viuOW2 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 5, 2020

This guy is on the network that literally refuses to show its airport-bound audience the @realDonaldTrump's lengthy daily press conferences where he does just that. The media is garbage. https://t.co/vw3SW2jqJQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 5, 2020

Perhaps if your network, #CNN, weren’t filtering out the President’s daily press conferences, you might catch the updates that are readily available to the rest of us in the world. (On a completely different note I am eagerly awaiting the movie based on your book, The Outpost.) https://t.co/JbGlmVQ42z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 5, 2020

Maybe if CNN and Jakey wouldn’t have cut off the briefings, they would know the plan. https://t.co/NdBmsOhHYY — Ashley Stinnett (@AshleyStinnett) April 5, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when the head of CNN said it was “important” for viewers to hear from President Trump about the virus.

NEW: CNN chief Jeff Zucker defended the network’s decision to carry President Trump’s coronavirus press briefings live despite criticism that he uses the conferences to spread misinformation during a pandemic https://t.co/LJAr5DClwW — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 30, 2020

Then, the briefings disappeared on the network.

How petty is CNN today? They're not airing @realDonaldTrump's coronavirus press briefing. Today's briefing is especially important because President Trump, @Mike_Pence, Dr. Birx, and Dr. Fauci are explaining why the 15 days to slow the spread is being extended until April 30th. pic.twitter.com/gsds6BH8Co — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 31, 2020

For the 3rd day in a row, CNN waits until someone other than @realDonaldTrump starts talking before taking the coronavirus task force briefing live to their audience. pic.twitter.com/cMjlcs7dIS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 2, 2020

So, some might be wondering what the plan is for CNN.

***

RELATED:

THWAP! Oliver Darcy steps on some self-awareness rakes in rush to defend CNN’s ‘accurate reporting’ from Trump’s ‘fake news’ slam

Tweeter catches CNN’s Brian Stelter demonstrating that media’s COVID19 coverage ‘is all just a stupid game’