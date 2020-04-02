In these tumultuous times, it’s good to know that at least the media have got their priorities straight:

CNN firefighter Brian Stelter really wants you to know about this:

Trending

Tweeter @back_ttys can’t help but be struck by that. What makes a screenwriter’s COVID19 take worth listening to, but Donald Trump’s regular White House COVID19 press briefings too objectionable for CNN to cover?

Funny, that.

Yeah, we’re not sure why CNN thought that Sean Penn was qualified to weigh in on COVID19. Maybe other than the fact that he has a penchant for supporting communist regimes, that is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @back_ttysBrian StelterCNNcontagioncoronaviruscoronavirus press briefingsCOVID19COVID19 press briefingsHollywoodScott Burns