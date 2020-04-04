Today President Trump, as he does on occasion, took to Twitter to give CNN a #FakeNews hammering:

CNN’s Oliver Darcy naturally took offense, and threw in a swipe at Fox News while he was at it:

That’s almost as funny as Jim Acosta’s “we are real news, Mr. President”:

Maybe some CNN journos are so busy watching Fox News that they miss what happens on their own network.

Stay self-unaware, CNN!

