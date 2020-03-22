LOL. LOL. And did we mention, LOL?

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes is out there whining about what Joe Biden *might* (he has to actually win, of course) inherit as president.

If Biden wins, he is going to inherit a Great Recession and no money to do anything. This time it only took them 4 years instead of 8. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 22, 2020

Did he miss what was inherited by the current administration in 2016?

Terrible tweet. Cashing in on two US disasters. But no surprise knowing his book was a gloss over of the Obama era. https://t.co/73RgV5W3Vb — DinkDumpDish (@DinkDumpDish) March 22, 2020

“The US government will run out of money” just some great analysis here from pod save America https://t.co/6woKIPDF3U — Relda (@TenkLife) March 22, 2020

Now, what could Democrats and a Biden administration possibly propose to prevent the government from running “out of money”?

Tax hikes, anyone?

This is a very bad take. https://t.co/XFE5oleCFe — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) March 22, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when everything was George W. Bush’s fault and when Barack Obama was taking credit for the Trump economy.

***

