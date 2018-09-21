Here we go again…

Former President Barack Obama tried to take credit for the booming economy under President Donald Trump while he campaigned for Dems in Pennsylvania, which of course Trump won in 2016:

Former Pres. Barack Obama criticizes "folks taking credit for this economic miracle": "Hold up. Hold up. They act like this just started. Please." https://t.co/Hh38gp4JIZ pic.twitter.com/EQswHBxqW5 — ABC News (@ABC) September 21, 2018

And Obama begged millennials to vote:

.⁦@BarackObama⁩ calls out millennials: “Look at your phone to see where you can vote. Look at you phone to see where you can get involved.” Tells them to talk to friends, knock on doors. “Change will happen. Hope will happen.” Taps the podium three times. And he’s out. pic.twitter.com/d3Id8zvw5L — Chris Brennan (@ByChrisBrennan) September 21, 2018

If that sounds familiar, it should. President Obama made similar pleas in 2016, but then it was black voters and a metaphorical Cousin Pookie who wouldn’t get off the couch:

"I need you to call up Cousin Pookie and say 'Pookie – it’s time to vote," @POTUS urges crowd to get friends and family to the polls. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 23, 2016

Note the date of this tweet — election day 2016. Cousin Pookie stayed home:

It looks like Cousin Pookie didn't get off the couch. — Ray Locker (@rlocker12) November 9, 2016

And now it’s “slacktavists, millennials and noshow voters” that are the keys to Dem victory in November?

Slacktavists, millennials and noshow voters: Everyone Obama took to task in his Philly stump speech https://t.co/3CW5prfm75 pic.twitter.com/ESAyEtsn6U — Billy Penn (@billy_penn) September 22, 2018

Good luck with that.

