Here we go again…

Former President Barack Obama tried to take credit for the booming economy under President Donald Trump while he campaigned for Dems in Pennsylvania, which of course Trump won in 2016:

And Obama begged millennials to vote:

If that sounds familiar, it should. President Obama made similar pleas in 2016, but then it was black voters and a metaphorical Cousin Pookie who wouldn’t get off the couch:

Note the date of this tweet — election day 2016. Cousin Pookie stayed home:

And now it’s “slacktavists, millennials and noshow voters” that are the keys to Dem victory in November?

Good luck with that.

***

Tags: ObamaTrump