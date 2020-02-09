Joe Biden is Joe Bidening again.

When asked by a voter in New Hampshire about how he explains his Iowa performance, he responded by calling the person a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

What in the world?

Aside from the fact that Biden is basically becoming a parody of himself, the constant sidestepping of his campaign’s failure in Iowa is not a good look.

***

