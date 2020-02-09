Joe Biden is Joe Bidening again.

When asked by a voter in New Hampshire about how he explains his Iowa performance, he responded by calling the person a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

NH voter: "How do you explain the performance in Iowa…" Joe Biden: "It's a good question. Number one, Iowa is a Democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus?…No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier."pic.twitter.com/v3yznSyIRo — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) February 9, 2020

What in the world?

Biden’s never polled well with the lying dog-faced pony soldier demographic. https://t.co/z0mF2Nga1a — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 9, 2020

I kind of like pony soldier. but dog-faced? anyway… https://t.co/bOE8JOGcJP — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 9, 2020

It would be one thing if he called her “a lying dog-faced pony.” Or “a lying dog-faced soldier”. But a “lying dog-faced pony soldier”? That’s just weird. Who talks like that?? https://t.co/wSSkuLbtBy — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 9, 2020

Calling someone a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" isn't exactly the way to convince people to vote for you. https://t.co/3LSexfyHSu — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 9, 2020

Aside from the fact that Biden is basically becoming a parody of himself, the constant sidestepping of his campaign’s failure in Iowa is not a good look.

***

RELATED:

Personal space: Joe Biden can’t seem to stop poking voters in the chest when questions get tough

WATCH: Joe Biden ‘falls on his face’ while answering the first question at the NH debate

Talk about ‘malarkey!’ Joe Biden’s senior adviser Symone D. Sanders says Biden totally wasn’t insulting Iowa voter’s appearance when we all heard him say ‘Look, Fat’