Joe Biden got the first question of tonight’s debate in New Hampshire and he used his time to admit he’s going to lose:
.@JoeBiden gets the first question of the night and acknowledges that he’s not likely to win in New Hampshire.
“I took a hit in Iowa and I’ll probably take a hit here,” Biden says and stresses he views the first four states as a starting point.
— Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) February 8, 2020
#DemDebate Asked about his 4th place finish in Iowa, @JoeBiden said he took a hit in Iowa & will probably take a hit in New Hampshire. He said @BernieSanders has called himself Democrat Socialist which is a risk to the party & that @PeteButtigieg was a small city mayor. @CBSDFW
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) February 8, 2020
“Falls on his face” right out of the gate!
Whoah. Biden falls on his face, sealing his fate with a disaster response to the first question. #DemDebate
— Jimmy LaSalvia (@JimmyLaSalvia) February 8, 2020
Great team you have their, Joe:
.@JoeBiden still has not had a great debate opening – He should have turned the question on Donald Trump, like @BernieSanders did just now.
Biden has the worst #DemDebate prep ever.
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 8, 2020
Biden went on to hit Senator Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg:
As expected, Biden immediately lays out why Sanders & Buttigieg should not be on the top of the Democratic ticket.
On Sanders: Biden says Trump will take down a "Democratic Socialist"
On Buttigieg: Biden says he won't pull in minority support like African Americans & Latinos
— Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) February 8, 2020
He really doesn’t look like he wants to be here:
"I didn't perform well in Iowa and I'm going to lose here too." #Inspiring
He reminded me of the basketball coach in Teen Wolf: Look at it this way guys, it'll all be over with in a couple hours.
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 8, 2020
Watch here:
WATCH: Joe Biden starts the #DemDebate by outright saying that he will not win in New Hampshire.
"I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take a hit here." pic.twitter.com/FZW7wZBvmX
— America Rising (@AmericaRising) February 8, 2020
***