Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries had no answer when ‘Fox News Sunday’ host Chris Wallace pressed him on members of his party yucking it up after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “no joy” in impeaching President Trump.

 

 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: We take no joy in impeaching Trump. It is a sad and somber event.

Also Nancy Pelosi:

But remember, they aren’t doing this because they dislike Trump or anything.

Then there was this.

Oh yeah. Totally sad. Totally somber.

