Bill Maher’s an atheist, so he probably can’t commiserate with Catholic Nancy Pelosi about the prayerful aspects of impeaching the president, nor with her claim that she prays for the president every night. Perhaps it was the act of withholding her sorrow while withholding the articles of impeachment that has led her to such relief that she smiled giddily and took photos with representatives with their commemorative impeachment pens with her signature embossed.

So it’s good to see Pelosi not so somber and solemn and giving Bill Maher a fist-bump over impeachment:

Everything is retribution for the 2016 election.

