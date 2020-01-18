Bill Maher’s an atheist, so he probably can’t commiserate with Catholic Nancy Pelosi about the prayerful aspects of impeaching the president, nor with her claim that she prays for the president every night. Perhaps it was the act of withholding her sorrow while withholding the articles of impeachment that has led her to such relief that she smiled giddily and took photos with representatives with their commemorative impeachment pens with her signature embossed.

So it’s good to see Pelosi not so somber and solemn and giving Bill Maher a fist-bump over impeachment:

Nancy Pelosi fist bumps impeachment with Bill Maher. Spare us the lecture about being serious and somber, Nancy. pic.twitter.com/E0t2ZNWX91 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 18, 2020

Not that anyone ever believed her “somber moment” BS but this really drive the point home. While @realDonaldTrump gets USMCA done, china trade done, takes out terrorists etc, the Dems have to stop him because his continued success is a threat to their failed leftist bullshit! https://t.co/Dy1nzolanE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 18, 2020

Pelosi will be the first female Speaker of the House to lose her majority twice. She has no idea what she has done which will make it just as much a surprise as the first time. Resentments never lead to positive outcomes. — Bob Bernet 🇺🇸 (@BBernet) January 18, 2020

Pelosi and Maher just illuminate for all to see how deep is their arrogance toward any one of us who actually has and still believes in America as a country. Really no words left to emote how fast our country has fallen into vast streams of corruption and deceit. — sharplysimple (@LogicWorksBest) January 18, 2020

This clip gave me a 2016 déjà vu … they’re just so smug & sure of themselves. Can’t wait for karma to step in … you can bet it will be a joke GIF! — Simply Irredeemable (@hrhjmm) January 18, 2020

The only thing somber is the fact that she's still in office 🤮🤮 — BJMorrison (@BJMorrison5) January 18, 2020

Watch out for the prayerful hypocrite 👇 pic.twitter.com/MlMoyUf2BT — 🥅🏒Mark Fuller🏈🇺🇸 (@markfuller86) January 18, 2020

Talk about a deplorable. If I hadn’t seen the impeachment vote with the cheering and the signing, I would have thought this was unbelievable. But no, it’s not unbelievable. It’s despicable. — John Howes (@JohnHowes39) January 18, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi, has weaponized impeachment for political purposes. It can now be used for anything, should a majority party choose to. Worst speaker ever. What goes around, comes around. #Karma #DoNothingDemocrats — Michael Lunn (@rmlunn) January 18, 2020

Her somber game needs work — Tiffanie (@TiffanieTx1) January 18, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi showing us her real agenda. Hope it was worth having the squad push you to the brink of insanity. They are still coming after you, in districts held by Democrats. We tried to warn you. pic.twitter.com/M2ntp2mrfd — Bree (@Bree000007) January 18, 2020

This behavior alone is why #Trump2020 — Jimmyjo🇺🇸🎗 (@jimmyjopowell) January 18, 2020

Even if you believe that Trump should be removed from office, how is this appropriate? — Bryan (@RetroWhiskey) January 18, 2020

Gross!! …and to think I used to like that guy. I feel duped. #WalkAway — VitalEndurance (@VitalEndurance) January 18, 2020

So prayerful. — Becky (@ReformedLib928) January 18, 2020

🤮🤮🤮 — Laura Noeding (@NoedingLaura) January 18, 2020

Impeachment means nothing now. — Billie Andrews (@William25894180) January 18, 2020

This will make a great @realDonaldTrump ad! — GW (@GWConservative) January 18, 2020

Making America dislike her one fist bump at a time. Disgusting — Amberlyn_ (@Amberlyn_R) January 18, 2020

Let's revisit this after the Senate quashes the articles.

See who's laughing then. — twitwoo (@baregills) January 18, 2020

Never did believe her little speeches about this being a somber and prayerful time and saying no one is celebrating. She and the Dems have put their hate for Trump over their love of country. They are not doing this for the constitution, it's retribution for the 2016 election. — Donna Anderson (@DonnaAnderson) January 18, 2020

Everything is retribution for the 2016 election.

