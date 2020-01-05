During his interview with Chris Wallace on ‘Fox News Sunday,’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a succinct and epic response when asked whether enemies of the United States consider President Trump to be vulnerable due to the ongoing impeachment effort.

Chris Wallace on @FoxNewsSunday: Do you think our enemies think the President is more vulnerable because of the impeachment effort? Secretary Pompeo: You should ask Mr. Soleimani. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 5, 2020

Full question and answer exchange:

Wallace: Some analysts suggest that the impeachment of President Trump has emboldened enemies like Iran and North Korea to think that they can confront him. Do you think that, as misguided as it may be, that some of our enemies think that this president is more vulnerable because of the impeachment effort? Pompeo: You should ask Mr. Soleimani. Wallace: I understand that, but he was going ahead before you killed him. And the question is, do you think that impeachment is emboldening our enemies? Pompeo: I don’t. I think that our adversaries understand that President Trump and our administration will do the right thing to protect the American people every place that we find risk.

I only caught the end of Pompeo's interview on Fox News Sunday (he appeared on every Sunday show) but Chris Wallace was asking if the president is more vulnerable because of impeachment, if it's "emboldening our enemies."

Pompeo: "You should ask Mr. Soleimani." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 5, 2020

Video.

🔥SAVAGE MIC DROP 🔥 FOX NEWS CHRIS WALLACE: "Some analysts suggest that the impeachment of President Trump has emboldened enemies like Iran and North Korea – is this president is more vulnerable because of the impeachment effort?" POMPEO: "You should ask Mr. Soleimani." 🕶 pic.twitter.com/yFRQO5BCI7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2020

Mic drop.

Here is more from Pompeo’s ‘Fox News Sunday’ appearance.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined FOX News Sunday to discuss breaking news regarding heightened US-Iran tensions in the wake of an attack that killed Soleimani. The Trump administration says he was planning imminent attacks. Secretary Pompeo reacts. #FNS #foxnews pic.twitter.com/zo7nkdtrZ1 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) January 5, 2020

President Trump has pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. Has the strategy worked? Or has Iran become more aggressive? Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacts on FOX News Sunday: "The strategy is working. We are gonna stay the course." #FNS #foxnews pic.twitter.com/v5Hf9Fv6SL — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) January 5, 2020

