Comfortably Smug has pulled back the curtain on another media attempt to control the narrative (and the ensuing frustration that happens when they can’t). In this case, the media outlet is the New York Times. Here’s the short takeaway:

The Times’ report revolved around the following tweet from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

A story by the New York Times’ Millie Tran claimed that the video was genuine, but that Pompeo misrepresented what is shown. Comfortably Smug has dissected the story, and it shows yet again that the media can not only be disingenuous, but they also are increasingly frustrated that they can’t fully control the narrative:


“Pathetic” indeed. And here’s the real point:

Another banner week for “journalism”!

And yet the media wonder why there’s so much distrust of their profession.

