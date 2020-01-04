Comfortably Smug has pulled back the curtain on another media attempt to control the narrative (and the ensuing frustration that happens when they can’t). In this case, the media outlet is the New York Times. Here’s the short takeaway:

media mad they can't control the narrative. kinda giving up the game — Mo Syed (@mosyednyc) January 4, 2020

The Times’ report revolved around the following tweet from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

A story by the New York Times’ Millie Tran claimed that the video was genuine, but that Pompeo misrepresented what is shown. Comfortably Smug has dissected the story, and it shows yet again that the media can not only be disingenuous, but they also are increasingly frustrated that they can’t fully control the narrative:

This article by @millie at the NYTimes is complete garbage and a shameful attempt at attacking Pompeo by claiming his tweet was misinformation. https://t.co/tlSBVaIPWG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 4, 2020

Here's the tweet. In her expert analysis, @millie claims this is a small crowdhttps://t.co/n7pmsqeqre Maybe the NYTimes should teach their reporters about something called timezones. This is 4:30AM local time in Iraq with a crowd this big celebrating. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 4, 2020

The NYTimes and @millie try pushing the story that this is misinformation and an attempt at propaganda, that Pompeo is trying to fake Iraqis celebrating Soleimani's death. Their source isn't an actual Iraqi person, instead they consult… A Harvard lecturer pic.twitter.com/GeD3rKt7Qs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 4, 2020

This completely marginalizes Iraqis. Iraqis burned down the Iranian consulate in Najaf a little over a month ago because they’re sick of Iran’s interference and the corruption in the Iraqi government they’ve facilitated. A good NYT reporter might consider reading… NYTtimes pic.twitter.com/REN62fIky5 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 4, 2020





“Pathetic” indeed. And here’s the real point:

THIS is actually the point of the fake news article @millie wrote She's mad that Trump and Pompeo can tweet a video and inform the public without having to have permission from journos https://t.co/QZrOejV0IW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 4, 2020

Way to let the cat out of the bag @millie Trying to attack a VIDEO people can see with their own two eyes as misinformation, because you demand to be the gatekeeper Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/oD9xRrxYj4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 4, 2020

Another banner week for “journalism”!

You really do need to read this whole thread to see just how badly the New York Times has screwed up this story. https://t.co/ErKyXHxiKI — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 4, 2020

The NYT has published another article questioning Soleimani strike. In this one they factcheck a tweet by Pompeo saying Iraqis were filmed dancing in the streets & waving flags. But the Iraqis weren't dancing, insists the Times, it just looks that way. Actually they were running. https://t.co/8T13uuxBkC — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 4, 2020

As if I needed the NYT to tell me what to think about a video. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) January 4, 2020

Thread — as some in corporate media claim others are disinforming, a reminder that critical readers must be on guard against it in all venues, including powerful and increasingly political corporate media outlets themselves. https://t.co/hyoFnxvyxT — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 4, 2020

Thread on one of the more blatant editorializing/narrative pushing efforts on recent events in Iraq/Iran. https://t.co/xRSnqHMp9L — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 4, 2020

I usually RT smug for the laughs. But this takedown of @millie for being big mad about not controlling the news is spot on. https://t.co/rlnD7Y9il7 — 6EuropeanPups (@PleasantPups) January 4, 2020

And yet the media wonder why there’s so much distrust of their profession.