As impeachment is being prepared to move out of the House (assuming it passes a floor vote) and to the other end of the U.S. Capitol for a trial, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is making it clear that he wants it ended pronto.

"I want to end it. I have nothing but disdain for this," @LindseyGrahamSC says of the Trump #impeachment probe. https://t.co/CGOB2E0A7n pic.twitter.com/sKaOVPaZXi — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 15, 2019

Here is Graham’s reasoning:

“This is the first impeachment trial being driven by partisan politicians, conducted behind closed doors.” “The testimony was selectively leaked.” “The president was denied the capability to participate meaningfully in the House hearing.”

Graham went on to warn House Democrats that what they are doing is bad for the presidency as a whole:

“You’re impeaching the president of the United States in a matter of weeks, not months. You had a two-year investigation; that wasn’t enough. I think this whole thing is a crock. You’re shutting the president out. The process in the House, any partisan group could do this in the future. You’re weaponizing impeachment, and I want to end it. I don’t want to legitimize it. I hate what they’re doing.”

He also said he doesn’t need to hear from witnesses.

Graham: I Don't Need To Hear Impeachment Witnesses, "I Am Ready To Vote" https://t.co/z2Q4RsTu0l — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) December 15, 2019

This is a theme Graham has repeated this weekend after his committee’s counterpart in the House passed the two impeachment articles on Friday morning.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC: "I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I'm not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” https://t.co/PUWzgxBqfo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 14, 2019

As pointed out by Byron York, data indicates that Americans are not inspired by Democrats’ charges against the president.

Just get it OVER with! Byron York’s thread on Americans being BORED with impeachment NOT a good sign for Democrats https://t.co/4YEnORj6HG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 15, 2019

Time to pull the plug.

