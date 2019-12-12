As Twitchy told you Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert named the alleged whistleblower along with several other people he said should have been called as witnesses before the House Judiciary Committee in place of the parade of biased law professors. Supporters of President Trump have been salivating at the idea of the Senate trial, where the Senate could subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden, Rep. Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, and a host of other players.

However, Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Thursday that he doesn’t intend on calling any witnesses, as that would only lend credence to the sham he says it is.

“The trial records should be the documents that they use for impeachment in the House: no more, no less. I’m not interested in any witnesses. This thing is a sham … I want to get it over with,” Graham told Bill Hemmer. “I don’t want to give it any legitimacy because it’s a crock.”

In other words, instead of dragging in Schiff and the Bidens and a parade of witnesses, just hold the vote and shut the whole thing down.

Scott Adams calls it the “perfect strategy.”

We were looking forward to Hunter Biden testifying.

Solid point.

Not everyone agrees with Adams, though.

One thing’s settled — people really want to hear Schiff testify under oath.

