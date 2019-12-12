As Twitchy told you Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert named the alleged whistleblower along with several other people he said should have been called as witnesses before the House Judiciary Committee in place of the parade of biased law professors. Supporters of President Trump have been salivating at the idea of the Senate trial, where the Senate could subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden, Rep. Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, and a host of other players.

However, Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Thursday that he doesn’t intend on calling any witnesses, as that would only lend credence to the sham he says it is.

“The trial records should be the documents that they use for impeachment in the House: no more, no less. I’m not interested in any witnesses. This thing is a sham … I want to get it over with,” Graham told Bill Hemmer. “I don’t want to give it any legitimacy because it’s a crock.”

In other words, instead of dragging in Schiff and the Bidens and a parade of witnesses, just hold the vote and shut the whole thing down.

Scott Adams calls it the “perfect strategy.”

Perfect strategy: Graham says he won't call any impeachment witnesses in Senate committee: 'It's a crock' https://t.co/W6UovxiLjR #FoxNews — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 12, 2019

We were looking forward to Hunter Biden testifying.

I'm on the opposite side of politics than you re:POTUS, but they would strategically do well to follow your advice from this morning. That is the bulls eye maneouvre. — WeLiveToServe (@WeLivetoServe) December 12, 2019

I'm on the fence about it, it may be the only chance we have to force Comey to publicly testify under oath about the shitshow he was running and who was pulling the strings. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 12, 2019

I'm in favor of getting the results accomplished with fewest words possible. Sometimes it's the added thing that trips you up. — Terry Kinder – tkinder.com (@tkinder) December 12, 2019

Yup. Don't dignify their dinner-table screamfest with attention. — Sarah Rachel Jacobs (@QueenSarahSatur) December 12, 2019

since there is only one witness with first hand knowledge, it shouldn't be an issue…. Hard to argue with that.. — John G (@jg255mass) December 12, 2019

dismiss the fraudulent claim – great strategy. — Juliana Stone🔹 (@Ay4Juliana) December 12, 2019

As much as I REALLY want to see the Bidens questioned on Ukraine… this really is the better play. Moving on to REAL acts not in the best interest of the country… the corrupt FBI, CIA, DOJ and what to do about it. — Laughing Independent (@BRodakowski) December 12, 2019

Agree. Tempting as it is to get testimony under oath, it won't yield concrete results. Better to treat it as the sham it is. Don't give it legitimacy. — Jim King (@FountainAtlas) December 12, 2019

The American people are far and away, fair-minded. The House has been one-sided and unfair, so the best response by the Senate will be to end it rather than seeking revenge and return to doing the job they were elected to do. — Robert Nickels (@w9ran) December 12, 2019

I think this is correct. Show contempt for impeachment by voting it down quickly. Deal with bad behavior separately. Hold moderates in Trump districts accountable. Be a ninja, not a berserker — Ian MacNeal (@Ian_MacNeal) December 12, 2019

They should vote to dismiss it without a trial. There are no high crimes alleged. — RobertMCle (@RobertMCle) December 12, 2019

You don't try to reason with children. You just tell them how it is. — CalJestice (@CalJestice) December 12, 2019

Yep. It will all be forgotten within a week for most. Let it die already. — Zennie (@Zennie57953286) December 12, 2019

Why bother? Senate's not going to vote for it anyway. Total waste of time and money. — Barbara Schnell (@screechyba) December 12, 2019

Here’s the thing about Washington: They’re wasting time and money no matter what they’re doing. — BongBong (@BongBong) December 12, 2019

Solid point.

Not everyone agrees with Adams, though.

Why not call witnesses and investigate the origin of the Russia Investigation and this whistleblower? Put Schiff under oath… — Steven Skelton (@StevenSkelton1) December 12, 2019

Is it a perfect strategy, though? Why not call the witnesses that weren't possible in the House? It's all theater, but why should the GOP pass on getting to put on a show? — Jim Baker (@emeksv) December 12, 2019

Perfect strategy or missed opportunity? — John V. (@lakekeoweejohn) December 12, 2019

Call Schiff. — BongBong (@BongBong) December 12, 2019

McConnell led me to believe he will conduct a torturous Senate trial through the election year, capitalizing on the Horowitz and Durham findings. The crock has opened to a huge can of worms. — Greater Duck-Ox (@BenjaminLKoont1) December 12, 2019

Call me a conspiracy theorist, but this coupled with McConnell's "mutually assured destruction" comment suggests to me its the uniparty closing ranks to protect the corrupt system. — Doc Wilson (@stevebwilson) December 12, 2019

There are literally 100’s of witnesses he should call. He has an opportunity to expose pay for play and corruption on a massive scale. What’s he afraid of..? — 🇺🇸 mfletch001 🇺🇸 (@mfletch0011) December 12, 2019

This is not the right strategy in my mind. They should have a full trial and drag it for 4 months before acquitting. The Country has tuned out already. This should be made as an example, so no majority party in the House treats Impeachment as a joke. — Dragon Energy 76 (@nilabjaguha) December 12, 2019

I disagree, I want just one Witness to come before the Senate. @RepAdamSchiff Democrats have paralyzed this country for 3 years. It's time for his corruption to be exposed. — Repub_Gov (@Repub_Gov) December 12, 2019

Actually it could be an absolute garbage strategy. Especially if POTUS has declassified evidence or transcripts that prove conspiracy to remove him all along. — BasedWithTemerity⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@Nigel22222) December 12, 2019

Don’t agree.They need to do exactly what Gaetz did today. Call out all the ridiculous wrong doing by the left. Gaetz gave details of much of Hunter Bidens shenanigans forcing CNN to air it for all to hear. Next, use witnesses to bury the left in their corruption. — politically_matt (@MattPolitically) December 12, 2019

Disagree with this strategy. Every one of those lying emmeffers needs to be sworn in and grilled. Start with Comey, end with Schiff. And everything in between — Barr-Durham Fan Club (@DAPrice15) December 12, 2019

Wrong strategy! They need to put the Dems on trial! Go after them with a vengence & slaughter those vile creatures! Call witnesses, subpoena Schiff's phone calls, absolutely humiliate them! IF they want a war, then take it to them & shove it down their throats & choke them w/ it! — GLMS7174 (@GLisa1974) December 12, 2019

One thing’s settled — people really want to hear Schiff testify under oath.

Related: