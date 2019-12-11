Is Rep. Adam Schiff still trying to convince people that he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is? Because social media platforms are deleting posts naming the alleged whistleblower, so they must have a name on their watch list.

So did Rep. Louie Gohmert drop the whistleblower’s name during Wednesday night’s impeachment debate? Listen for yourself:

Gohmert also makes a very good point … where are the crimes in the articles of impeachment? What happened to bribery? We’d been told the president was guilty of bribery and extortion — why not include those in the articles?

Tags: articles of impeachmentdebateEric CiaramellaLouie Gohmertwitnesses