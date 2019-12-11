Is Rep. Adam Schiff still trying to convince people that he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is? Because social media platforms are deleting posts naming the alleged whistleblower, so they must have a name on their watch list.

So did Rep. Louie Gohmert drop the whistleblower’s name during Wednesday night’s impeachment debate? Listen for yourself:

Gohmert dropped the whistleblower's name while going off like a boss… pic.twitter.com/iS3PNwTfNZ — M3thods (@M2Madness) December 12, 2019

I love that guy! — Sandyreno (@sandramhusted) December 12, 2019

Thank you Judge — Paul Vuxta (@PVUXTA) December 12, 2019

Awesome — givememymoney (@itwasntme31) December 12, 2019

Lol…😂😂😂😂😂 Nice !!! Sometimes you just have to put it out there! Stay Safe Patriots💖 — Cyndexia America Truther (@ATruther2) December 12, 2019

I heard that. I laughed so loud, I scared my cats. — Ẅïẗẗÿ Ẅäḅḅïẗ (@killrbunny) December 12, 2019

I really love this guy!! — ⭐️⭐️American Girl 2⭐️⭐️ (@AZgirl4Trump) December 12, 2019

Ooops 🤪 — Joanna (@Joanna15338341) December 12, 2019

Boss — Christopher Cunningham (@Christo34479573) December 12, 2019

Rekt — Angry Electrician (@AngryElectricn) December 12, 2019

Gohmert nails it … — 🇺🇸Michael Tousignant ❌ (@MikeTousignant1) December 12, 2019

Beast level 💯 — Mike (@ATGmikedoss) December 12, 2019

And no one could stop him or it would PROVE that was the name 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Well played @replouiegohmert pic.twitter.com/69C8kn0rSe — ⚡️🌧THESTQRM🌧⚡️ (@trumps_all) December 12, 2019

Gohmert just swung a very big stick. Patriot! — Cappuccino64 (@cappuccino64) December 12, 2019

I KNEW Louie would be the one! I knew he'd say "F it, I'll say the little F'ers name" — Mel Content (@oldiceSk8r) December 12, 2019

Was not a Freudian slip either… — … (@riv_bone) December 12, 2019

LMAO, so if they complain about it, they admit who #EricCiarmella is indeed the lying spying treasonous #FakeWhistleLeaker — Proud Conservative #StopTheCoup (@rnsr4u) December 12, 2019

This is epic.🤣🤣🤣 — 🇺🇸Deplorable Russianfembot⭐⭐⭐ (@russianfembot) December 12, 2019

Louie was born for this time. He knows …. — Lianne In God We Trust (@Lianne412) December 12, 2019

Gohmert also makes a very good point … where are the crimes in the articles of impeachment? What happened to bribery? We’d been told the president was guilty of bribery and extortion — why not include those in the articles?