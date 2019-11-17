As Democrats frantically attempt to come up with something that resembles a high crime or misdemeanor, it is becoming increasingly difficult to locate the actual impeachment goalposts. Rep. Chris Stwart (R-Utah) says it is because their evidence is “crumbling” and they know they’re in trouble with this.

He was on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos.

Rep. Chris Stewart: Democrats’ “evidence is crumbling, I think the Democrats know they’re in trouble on this” pic.twitter.com/d0qAMzrtPQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 17, 2019

Here is the clip that Stewart alludes to in which he questions former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch about whether she had direct evidence of any potentially impeachable offense.

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT): "Do you have any information regarding any criminal activity that the president of the United States has been involved with at all?" Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch: "No" pic.twitter.com/t2YCvOHNLN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 15, 2019

As shown at the end of that clip, Stewart also predicted that support for impeachment would be less by the end of the hearings than it was before they began. And it looks like that might end up being accurate.

Dems had better step it up: Support for ‘impeach and remove’ is dropping https://t.co/5lVDEuNbdt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 17, 2019

And now we’ve got a House Democrat going on television suggesting that his party doesn’t understand the importance of impeachment and is disenfranchising millions of voters.

‘You don’t disenfranchise voters’: Dem Rep. calls out his own party for not understanding the ‘importance’ of impeachment https://t.co/po3E47WPO6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 17, 2019

You have to wonder how much longer many Democrats in the House, all of whom face either reelection or retirement/resignation next year, are going to put up with this.

***

RELATED:

‘Had concerns about Vindman’s judgment’: Byron York breaks down Tim Morrison’s transcript and it AIN’T lookin’ good for Schiff

Dems had better step it up: Support for ‘impeach and remove’ is dropping