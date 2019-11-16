After the Mueller report crashed and burned after a couple of years of buildup, Democrats knew they had to act fast with their next attempt to impeach the president. The Ukraine phone call hit the news and Democrats came out of the gates running, managing even to get a reluctant Speaker Nancy Pelosi to acknowledge there was some sort of impeachment inquiry going on.

The Democrats have kept up the pace, swapping out “quid pro quo” for “bribery” and holding public hearings to finally get some faces on TV and soundbites on cable news. But were they too slow? How long did they expect the Ukraine story to hold the public’s interest? Sure, those who’ve wanted President Trump impeached since before he was inaugurated were foaming at the mouth, but a lot of the country has come down with impeachment fatigue.

According to Nate Silver’s 538, support for “impeach and remove” is at its lowest point since early October.

Support for “impeach and remove” is at 46.7% support. The lowest since the story snowballed in early October. Opposition to the impeachment inquiry process is at 44.7%. The highest since early October. https://t.co/iuUvCv17WC — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 16, 2019

Trump’s approval reminds around 41-42% in the @FiveThirtyEight avgs. Around 44% on the @RealClearNews avgs. The generic ballot is about the same in both too. — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 16, 2019

If you’re a pundit and you lead with or argue this past week harms Republicans or Trump, you’re picking a narrative, not reality. Impeachment is a political process and Democrats are losing any mandate they might have had on impeachment. — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 16, 2019

59% of people in a Monmouth polls said election should be used to oust Trump, not impeachment. Only 34% said impeach now — and of that 34%, most of them could get backed down to admitting an election was better https://t.co/N3UaOFN9Bg — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 16, 2019

Maybe Pelosi was right all along?

The only people who want impeachment are pundits inside their a bubble & journalists, who are biased and have a monetary interest in the ratings bonanza that impeachment proceedings bring them (though that’s probably dwindling on the House side, so they need a Senate trial now) — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 16, 2019

Around 85% to 90% of republican voters oppose impeachment. Most representatives are reflecting their member’s views on this process. — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 16, 2019

Compare all that data with the twitter hive mind — thousands of likes/RT’s for anecdotal impressions of a plane flight video showing the screens of about 10 people. https://t.co/I1aQOhPZWo — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) November 16, 2019

Again, the Democrats really need to rush this, and they’d better find some more compelling witnesses with some serious bombshells to drop if they want to turn this trend around.

