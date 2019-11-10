It is interesting that beltway Democrats are all of a sudden beyond disturbed with about a potential foreign policy quid pro quo. Where have they been?

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a guest of Chuck Todd’s on ‘Meet the Press,’ has a reminder for everyone about what happened during the (not Trump) Obama administration.

NEW: @SenRandPaul says "it is a big mistake for anybody to argue quid pro quo," and "there is always contingencies on aid" #MTP "Every politician in Washington other than me, virtually, is trying to manipulate Ukraine to their purposes" pic.twitter.com/KwR4sBMx1M — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 10, 2019

“There are always contingencies on aid. Even President Obama withheld aid. He was supposed to give lethal aid. Congress said give them $300 million in lethal aid, and he sent them blankets.”

Paul also said Trump would be within his rights to withhold aid if he believed there was corruption going on.

“I think it’s a mistake to say, ‘Oh, he withheld aid until he got what he wanted.’ If it’s corruption and he believes there to be corruption, he has every right to withhold aid.”

Corruption? What corruption?

I did nothing wrong and if you elect my dad I won’t do it again! Hunter Biden to resign from board of Chinese private-equity firm https://t.co/TxhBC2QZ8Y — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 13, 2019

Joe Biden lied: Hunter Biden SPEAKS, confirms he DID talk to his father about Burisma https://t.co/01THSRidxH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 15, 2019

***

