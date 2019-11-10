The always eloquent Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) opened up on House Democrat leadership for the manner in which they have conducted the impeachment inquiry, particularly their refusal to allow Republicans to call witnesses.

Here’s what he said on ‘Face the Nation’ with Margaret Brennan.

He also dismissed the notion that transcripts of depositions are an adequate substitute for questioning witnesses in person.

He says the impeachment investigation should come down to two questions:

“Why did the president ask for an investigation?”

And.

“What did Mr. Hunter Biden do for the money?

It isn’t as if Republicans haven’t proposed a list of potential impeachment witnesses, a list which Democrats want no part of, as shown here by the chair of the House Democrat Caucus.

Wonder what makes them so afraid?

