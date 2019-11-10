The always eloquent Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) opened up on House Democrat leadership for the manner in which they have conducted the impeachment inquiry, particularly their refusal to allow Republicans to call witnesses.

Here’s what he said on ‘Face the Nation’ with Margaret Brennan.

.@SenJohnKennedy tells @margbrennan that @SpeakerPelosi and @RepAdamSchiff 's decision to "prevent the Republicans from calling their own witnesses in the live testimony" of the #impeachment probe is "just doubling down on stupid." WATCH: pic.twitter.com/zJNYsqQouz — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 10, 2019

He also dismissed the notion that transcripts of depositions are an adequate substitute for questioning witnesses in person.

.@SenJohnKennedy on the release of impeachment depositions: “A sterile transcript is no substitute for live witnesses." pic.twitter.com/jL0Dmi1oBJ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 10, 2019

He says the impeachment investigation should come down to two questions:

“Why did the president ask for an investigation?”

And.

“What did Mr. Hunter Biden do for the money?

.@SenJohnKennedy on quid pro quo: says @realDonaldTrump either asked for an investigation of a political rival or to investigate corruption in Ukraine. He adds, “the former would be in the president’s parochial interest and would be over the line.” pic.twitter.com/e1l6mxcJGa — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 10, 2019

It isn’t as if Republicans haven’t proposed a list of potential impeachment witnesses, a list which Democrats want no part of, as shown here by the chair of the House Democrat Caucus.

House Republican #CoverUpCaucus wants sham witnesses to testify. My two cents? GET LOST. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 10, 2019

Wonder what makes them so afraid?

