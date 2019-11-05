At a MAGA rally for Kentucky’s Republican Gov. Matt Bevin last night, Sen. Rand Paul told the crowd that “we know the name of the whistleblower” and he called on the media to “print his name”:

@RandPaul tells crowd that “we know the name of the whistleblower”. Tells media “do your job and print his name” (Sen Paul did not ID the whistleblower in his remarks). — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) November 5, 2019

He also asked for House Dems to “step up and subpoena Hunter Biden”:

"Wow, that was excellent," said Pres Trump, when @RandPaul took the lecter and demanded that the press do its job and print the name of the whistleblower. He also urged House Democrats to "step up and subpoena Hunter Biden and subpoena the whistleblower." pic.twitter.com/uL87Xdm3L8 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 5, 2019

The whistelblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, said Sen. Paul’s statement “disgraces the office” and “betrays the interests of the Constitution and the American people”:

"A member of Congress who calls for the identity of any lawful whistleblower to be publicly revealed against their wishes disgraces the office they hold and betrays the interests of the Constitution and the American people"https://t.co/5cB1hWNiAc — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 5, 2019

We’re really going to need someone to explain the rules to us regarding when someone is afforded anonymity and when they’re not:

CNN threatened to doxx a rando mememaker and accosted a random granny at her home for posting a meme on Facebook, but it and other networks refuse to identify the anti-Trump leaker who helped launch yet another round of impeachment boogaloo. That’s not journalism. It’s activism. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 5, 2019

They’re rules:

Another point about this whole thing. I get why there are whistleblower protections and 100% agree with them. But it’s the media who set the rules that a random forklift operator on Facebook’s identity is newsworthy but this identity is not. https://t.co/wVd0PMvwHH — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2019

Plus, we KNOW that the whistleblower will eventually have to testify. Why not get it over with?

This is also why I honestly don’t care about any of this right now. In time his/her identity will be revealed (I get it sort of has). They’ll testify in open hearings and motivations will become clear based on work history/connections etc.. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2019

