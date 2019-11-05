At a MAGA rally for Kentucky’s Republican Gov. Matt Bevin last night, Sen. Rand Paul told the crowd that “we know the name of the whistleblower” and he called on the media to “print his name”:

He also asked for House Dems to “step up and subpoena Hunter Biden”:

The whistelblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, said Sen. Paul’s statement “disgraces the office” and “betrays the interests of the Constitution and the American people”:

We’re really going to need someone to explain the rules to us regarding when someone is afforded anonymity and when they’re not:

They’re rules:

Plus, we KNOW that the whistleblower will eventually have to testify. Why not get it over with?

