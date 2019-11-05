As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Rand Paul, at a campaign rally in Kentucky with President Trump, blew the roof off the arena when he told the crowd that “we know the name of the whistleblower” and called on the media to “print his name.”

A reporter caught up with Paul in the hallway and asked him if he knew that it’s illegal to out a whistleblower. That’s when Paul schooled her on the law.

Trending

And here’s Paul on his Twitter feed:

We know it’s crazy to see a Republican senator stand by the president like this, but there you go.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: illegalnameOutRand Paulreporterwhistleblower