As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Rand Paul, at a campaign rally in Kentucky with President Trump, blew the roof off the arena when he told the crowd that “we know the name of the whistleblower” and called on the media to “print his name.”

A reporter caught up with Paul in the hallway and asked him if he knew that it’s illegal to out a whistleblower. That’s when Paul schooled her on the law.

Question: "The whistleblower laws protect the whistleblower. You know it's illegal to out a whistleblower?" Sen. @RandPaul: "Actually, you see you've got that wrong." pic.twitter.com/2FpiKo6Li1 — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) November 5, 2019

And here’s Paul on his Twitter feed:

Enshrined in the 6th Amendment is the right to confront your accuser. 15th century Doges allowed anonymous allegations inserted in the mouth of the lion to convict the innocent with gossip. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2019

In recent centuries, common law tradition and our very own Bill of Rights require accusers to appear face to face. Advice from Mark Twain re: the Bocca di Leone of Venice: “These were the terrible Lions’ Mouths…. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2019

…these were the throats, down which went the anonymous accusation, thrust in secretly at dead of night by an enemy, that doomed many an innocent man to walk the Bridge of Sighs and descend into the dungeon which none entered and hoped to see the sun again.” — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2019

Whistleblowers are guaranteed protection from the repercussion of being fired, but the statute does not forbid anyone, other than the Inspector General, from revealing the whistleblower’s name. https://t.co/0ALuq49FLi — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2019

This particular whistleblower is a material witness to the Biden conflict of interest scandal involving $50,000 paid monthly to Hunter Biden. The whistleblower should absolutely be subpoenaed and asked what he knew about the Biden corruption. https://t.co/qsOwZ4H2IN — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2019

We know it’s crazy to see a Republican senator stand by the president like this, but there you go.

