NBC and the Wall Street Journal are out with some new poll results on everything from President Trump’s job approval to the 2020 election. On the surface, the results don’t seem to show many promising signs for the Trump campaign.

It shows him underwater on impeachment.

When asked if President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, 49% of Americans answer yes, while 46% say no, according to new NBC News/WSJ poll. https://t.co/f14cBbD1Ts — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 3, 2019

It shows him trailing in hypothetical matchups with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

NEW NBC NEWS/WSJ POLL: Biden and Warren hold advantage over Trump in 2020 matchup #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/L8U8j6XwS3 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 3, 2019

CNN uses this poll as evidence that Trump’s base is evaporating.

Only 31% of Americans "strongly approve" of Trump's job performance, per the new NBC/WSJ poll. Another 14% "somewhat approve." So that's his true base: 3 out of 10 Americans. pic.twitter.com/mTd6Js4Ocw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 3, 2019

And while the numbers seem to go heavily against the administration, it’s important to know how they got them.

The fine print in this garbage NBC poll matters: This poll is +8 Democrat. NBC is polling adults. That does not mean that the people polled are even eligible voters, or even likely voters. https://t.co/1A3LQw24Kd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2019

The poll’s sample size reflects a 43-35 percent tilt toward Democrats. Also, according to the poll results page, a fifth of those surveyed are not even registered to vote.

This is despite NBC trumpeting the results as demonstrating that 46 percent of “registered voters” are determined to vote Trump out.

46% of registered voters say they are “certain to vote against President Trump” in 2020, latest NBC News/WSJ poll finds. https://t.co/rzchMmbtlI — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 3, 2019

NBC’s Mark Murray compared the results to the October poll and noted the shift.

Headlines from the new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll: 49% support of Americans Trump's impeachment and removal from office

46% oppose it. That's a reversal from last month, when it was 43% support, 49% oppose Oct 27-30, +/- 3.3% — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) November 3, 2019

But that poll was sampled as 39 Republican and 35 Democrat. Undoubtedly a doubling of the gap between Democrat and Republican is going to have a huge impact on the results.

Who knows what the true nationwide sentiment of voters really is right now, but one thing we do know is a poll of 900 people with a sample size of plus-8 toward Democrats, only 80 percent of the respondents registered to vote and a margin of error of over three percent is hardly a basis from which to draw any certain conclusions.

