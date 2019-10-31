“RUT ROH!” Joe Biden . . . this doesn’t look good:

From The Hill:

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) saw his lead in a hypothetical match-up against President Trump slip in a new nationwide poll released Wednesday.

In the Morning Consult-Politico poll, Biden’s lead over Trump slipped to 11 points, down from 20 points in the same poll from last month.

By the way, we didn’t believe the 20-point lead and we don’t believe the 11-point lead.

Here’s Rasmussen who has Trump on the lead:

And the latest Suffolk University/USAT Today poll has the generic congressional ballot tied:

Trump vs. the Dem nominee? He’s up but withing the margin of error:

The GOP’s Steve Guest shared internal polling, although not with any specificity:

***

