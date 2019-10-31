“RUT ROH!” Joe Biden . . . this doesn’t look good:
Biden slips in head-to-head match-up with Trump: poll | TheHillhttps://t.co/rumESiAa4N#Trump2020
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 31, 2019
From The Hill:
Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) saw his lead in a hypothetical match-up against President Trump slip in a new nationwide poll released Wednesday.
In the Morning Consult-Politico poll, Biden’s lead over Trump slipped to 11 points, down from 20 points in the same poll from last month.
By the way, we didn’t believe the 20-point lead and we don’t believe the 11-point lead.
Here’s Rasmussen who has Trump on the lead:
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 31, 2019
And the latest Suffolk University/USAT Today poll has the generic congressional ballot tied:
If the 2020 congressional elections were held today, would you vote for the Democratic or Republican congressional candidate in your district?
Democratic candidate 43% (+1)
Republican candidate 42%@Suffolk_U/@USATODAY 10/23-26https://t.co/UWHcztLmlU
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 31, 2019
Trump vs. the Dem nominee? He’s up but withing the margin of error:
2020 National GE:
Donald Trump 41% (+2)
Democratic nominee 39%
Third party candidate 10%@Suffolk_U/@USATODAY 10/23-26https://t.co/UWHcztLmlU
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 31, 2019
The GOP’s Steve Guest shared internal polling, although not with any specificity:
Despite Democrats’ Attacks, Support for President Trump Has Increased
In our 17 target states, @realDonaldTrump’s approval has increased by 3 points since Pelosi announced this charade.#StopTheMadness
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 31, 2019
