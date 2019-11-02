We all recall how Bernie Sanders was constantly being subverted in the 2016 primary by his own party. It became apparent how rules were changed and Hillary Clinton was being given intel ahead of debates to give her the decided edge for the party nomination.

Here we are more than a year away from the 2020 general election and already there are signs of Bernie being elbowed aside. With Iowa and New Hampshire looming all the candidates are focused on those states, and the polls are measuring the field on the regular.

Ryan Grimm has noticed that the news networks may already be favoring who they want to get the nomination — and once again, it is not Bernie Sanders. Grimm is a member of The Young Turks, so he is not a conservative voice, but even he is noting CNN is in the tank for Elizabeth Warren.

The poll on the right actually found Sanders in first. It’s even CNN’s poll. They dropped him to 2 anyway. pic.twitter.com/bNDfyZVwJa — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 2, 2019

This is amazing, only on the level of the brazenness involved. This is more than interpreting poll data in a creative fashion; CNN is outwardly altering the results on the air — OF ITS OWN POLL!

The UNH/CNN poll has consistently been showing that Sanders has been in the lead in New Hampshire.

One cannot even claim there is a poll shift, or an anomaly taking place. From the text of this same poll: “Support for Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg has been unchanged since July.” The only change over this period has been the erosion of Joe Biden’s campaign. Sanders has consistently been leading Warren. Yet CNN attempts to insist Warren is the leader.

Not an ounce of journalistic integrity — eros 🌹 (@gordoramsy) November 2, 2019

This is too often for not being malicious. This will end badly for them. Under 35 yrs old will hate them for life. — Alain Gasquet (@AlainGasquet) November 2, 2019

This is literally fake news by CNN — Bernie’s pet Raccoon 🌹 (@AholeBarbs) November 2, 2019

They are doing the same thing to @BernieSanders they did in. 2016 — JoAnn Kennedy (@JoAnnKennedyCAN) November 2, 2019

And the CNN report is even contradicted by one of its own reporters in the field of New Hampshire.

Sen. @BernieSanders officially filed to be on the ballot in New Hampshire earlier this week.

Today his campaign announced that they have 90 staffers & 13 field offices across Granite State.

A big team in place to bolster a campaign that is leading the latest @CNN poll of NH. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 1, 2019

It might be time to round up all of the CNN “experts” and get them on the same page. It seems clear there is a desire to misrepresent the numbers — but you cannot change minds away from reality unless everyone is on the same message!

Bernie takes the lead in New Hampshire and Nevada, 2nd place in Iowa (-3 pts). So naturally @CNN @ForecasterEnten and @CillizzaCNN put him in fourth place in their power rankings, behind Buttigieg, who Sanders is beating by ~10 pts in national RCP average https://t.co/CuLMjdzNHI — Djangಠ_ರೃ🏴‍☠️ (@DjangoHoorides) November 2, 2019

These people are dirty as hell. @cnn has lost all journalistic integrity. What say you @brianstelter? — 🇱🇷LIB_QN32🇺🇸 (@LibQn32) November 2, 2019

Now that is just funny right there. Expecting the CNN news-media expert to comment on this blatant manipulation of news is a futile wish. Only Fox News is wrong for doing this!

Do they think people don't see the gaslighting they are doing?!?! — Amy Otto (@ottoa76) November 2, 2019

Here is a rather amazing point that does not get spoken about near enough:

People complain about Russia interference in our elections…The msm is just as bad. If this isn't trying to interfere and put their thumb on the scale I don't know what is. It's disgusting. — Liz Bee (@ElizaBeeMe) November 2, 2019

It is getting remarkably bad at The Apple Network.

CNN = The Onion – but not at all funny — Eric the Red (@RealEric4Real) November 2, 2019

No, not funny — but they have become a joke.