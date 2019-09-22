Massachusetts Sen. and Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is accusing President Trump of soliciting “another foreign government to attack our election system.”

That’s a nice line to rouse a cheer from Democrats assembled at the steak fry in Iowa, but where is the proof of such serious allegations?

And perhaps more telling than her foundationless claims is the fact that Warren is making collusion/impeachment part of her stump speech.

Hard to imagine the selling point of “vote for me because that other guy should’ve been impeached” is going to be overly galvanizing for hard-working Americans most concerned with the country’s economic trajectory for the next four years.

