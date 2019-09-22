Massachusetts Sen. and Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is accusing President Trump of soliciting “another foreign government to attack our election system.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Congress failed to act and now Donald Trump has shown that he believes he is above the law. He has solicited another foreign govt to attack our election system. It is time for us to call out this illegal behavior & start impeachment proceedings right now." pic.twitter.com/W3scwjDNQI — The Hill (@thehill) September 22, 2019

That’s a nice line to rouse a cheer from Democrats assembled at the steak fry in Iowa, but where is the proof of such serious allegations?

This is a blantantly false narrative. Campaigning should not be an excuse for defamation, false criminal accusations or other criminal acts. — Guy Lavender (@GuyLavender1) September 22, 2019

And perhaps more telling than her foundationless claims is the fact that Warren is making collusion/impeachment part of her stump speech.

In other words Liz knows none of them can beat him. https://t.co/cnpQ20BcTk — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 22, 2019

If impeachment is your platform for 2020 you have ready lost. https://t.co/q2XzyQ1lAY — OLC-11249 (@KezNat) September 22, 2019

Hard to imagine the selling point of “vote for me because that other guy should’ve been impeached” is going to be overly galvanizing for hard-working Americans most concerned with the country’s economic trajectory for the next four years.

It is interesting and sad that Sen Warren does nothing but complain – wasn't she also a senator when Mr. Obama was President? https://t.co/ANiaUIc8gU — Toby Metcalf (@Toby_Metcalf) September 22, 2019

Indeed, she was.

