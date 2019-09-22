Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) says if(!!!) President Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son, he would find that “troubling in the extreme.”

Romney also stressed the “critical” need for the facts to come out.

Within 20 minutes, former presidential candidate and current Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell had pounced.

Will the “critical for the facts to come out” part of Romney’s tweet be considered or just the “troubling in the extreme” part?

That answers that.

Things in Romney’s tweet:

“If”

“Would be”

“Critical for the facts to come out”

Things seen by the Left in Romney’s tweet:

“Troubling in the extreme”

“Troubling in the extreme”

“Troubling in the extreme”

