Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) says if(!!!) President Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son, he would find that “troubling in the extreme.”

Romney also stressed the “critical” need for the facts to come out.

If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 22, 2019

Within 20 minutes, former presidential candidate and current Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell had pounced.

We need you, Senator. Now, find friends to co-sign this. https://t.co/FLZBjoAvao — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 22, 2019

Will the “critical for the facts to come out” part of Romney’s tweet be considered or just the “troubling in the extreme” part?

Romney says Trump’s actions could be “troubling in the extreme” https://t.co/E0qcF1eSRY — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 22, 2019

Clear disapproval from congressional Republicans sometimes causes Trump to either walk back a policy or not follow through on something he was planning to do. One potential (but very unlikely) outcome here is that Trump withdraws whatever request he made to the Ukrainians. https://t.co/E6JJnDptCA — Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) September 22, 2019

Mitt is potentially troubled.

In the extreme. Maybe them’s fighting words in Utah. https://t.co/jmH0UgEwAc — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 22, 2019

Sen. Mitt Romney: Trump asking Ukraine to investigate rival 'would be troubling in the extreme' https://t.co/QYE7f6J2RZ — Daily Kos (@dailykos) September 22, 2019

“….either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme” 2/2 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 22, 2019

That answers that.

Romney’s good again in the media everyone. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2019

Things in Romney’s tweet:

“If”

“Would be”

“Critical for the facts to come out”

Things seen by the Left in Romney’s tweet:

“Troubling in the extreme”

“Troubling in the extreme”

“Troubling in the extreme”

***

