Bernie Sanders appeared to confirm at last night’s Dem Debate that if he’s elected president, he would spend the ensuing four years yelling at Americans. Mitt Romney put it this way:

Asked why @BernieSanders is so angry, the answer is simple: 28 years in Congress and never able to pass even a scintilla of his socialist agenda. All hat, no cattle. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 31, 2019

Ouch! But it didn’t take @BernieSanders long to respond:

I'm angry because multi-millionaires like you and Trump have rigged our economy at the middle class' expense. I'm angry because millions are living paycheck to paycheck. I'm angry because 34 million Americans are uninsured. Why doesn't that anger you? https://t.co/bhpn8Kgb9T — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 31, 2019

There’s a lot in that tweet, including a pretty harsh slam on Obamacare!

Bernie needs 3 houses just to store all his righteous anger https://t.co/Y8WIsygNNk — Night Monkey (@robkroese) July 31, 2019

Maybe at some point he’ll “need” a fourth.