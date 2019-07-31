Bernie Sanders appeared to confirm at last night’s Dem Debate that if he’s elected president, he would spend the ensuing four years yelling at Americans. Mitt Romney put it this way:

Ouch! But it didn’t take @BernieSanders long to respond:

Trending

There’s a lot in that tweet, including a pretty harsh slam on Obamacare!

Maybe at some point he’ll “need” a fourth.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBernie SandersMitt Romneysocialism