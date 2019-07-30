Bernie Sanders has slipped from his comfortable perch right behind Joe Biden in the polls, but if all of his angry yelling hasn’t changed voters’ minds yet, maybe the answer is to yell more.
Real question: does @BernieSanders know how to speak without yelling at me?? #DemDebate
— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 31, 2019
WHAT?!
— DynastyDriven (@DynastyDriven77) July 31, 2019
He does not. https://t.co/JbgAnWkwD9
— Stu Burguiere (@WorldOfStu) July 31, 2019
Bernie thinks his policies sound truer the higher the decibel level they are presented with.
— 4aFreeUSA (@4aFreeUSA) July 31, 2019
why does he yell? I think this is unlikeable
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 31, 2019
I have him on mute and I can still hear him.
— Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) July 31, 2019
— Dimitri Aletras (@DimitriAletras) July 31, 2019
I hate #NeverBernie. He SCREAMS 100% of the time.
— 🏃🏻♀️Cynnbad 🏀 (@mmaniac90) July 31, 2019
Tapper: Senator, Delaney says the math in your health care plan doesn’t add up.
Sanders: I AM VERY MAD ABOUT THIS AND I CAN OUT-SHOUT ANYBODY HERE
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 31, 2019
How is Bernie Sanders already this angry, and it's just his opening statement. #DemDebate
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 31, 2019
It’s been 15 seconds in and Sanders is already yelling at us.
— Kenn Glenn (@TheKennGlenn) July 31, 2019
He's always angry – now get off my lawn!
— Patricia Adams (@clover0310) July 31, 2019
HE SPEAKS IN ALL CAPS
— Local Man 🛋️ (@wonderfunk99) July 31, 2019
— Brian (@BrianSMcDonald) July 31, 2019
He’s old. Old people are in constant physical and existential crisis!
— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) July 31, 2019
Senator Sanders yelling at the moderators like #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/wVP6TT8qjY
— Mantis Toboggan M.D. (@KelleyCarter369) July 31, 2019
Bernie Sanders yelling “YOU’RE WRONG” and wagging his finger at someone is so on brand for him that it hurts. #DemDebate
— Shauna (@shaunarrichards) July 31, 2019
#DemDebate
Sanders
Go away….
Oh my god there goes his voice he's going to start yelling! 🤪
— CJ Harris (@hypergeekster) July 31, 2019
Sanders yelling already? I might not make it.
— AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) July 31, 2019
Why is Bernie Sanders yelling at me?
— 🌲Harlequin🎸Forest🌲 (@HollyCB2112) July 31, 2019
Can Sanders give ONE answer without yelling? #DemDebate
— Dany (@XanDany) July 31, 2019
@SenSanders Sick to death of Sanders YELLING the same stuff over and over. MUTE.
— BizCoachjkr (@BizCoachjkr) July 31, 2019
She sounds more presidential. Bernie Sanders sounds like a raging lunatic. Why is he always yelling? Sounds like George’s father from Seinfeld.
— trump=racist (@uscnownforever) July 31, 2019
Sanders needs to stop yelling.
— KathyB (@kben12771) July 31, 2019
He should smile more. Actually, we’d like to see him smile just once.
Bernie Sanders really only has one tone of voice, doesn’t he?
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 31, 2019
