House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) says impeachment “may be the only remedy” for whistle-blower allegations published by the New York Times that President Trump “pressed” the president of Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son in that nation.

“We very well may have crossed the Rubicon here,” Schiff told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

BIG THIS AM: @RepAdamSchiff says that w/Trump-Ukraine-reports, "we very well may have crossed the Rubicon here.” "I have been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment …. but … that may be the only remedy that is co-equal to the evil that that conduct represents.” — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 22, 2019

Schiff also claimed that he has been “very reluctant” to go down the impeachment road, despite the fact that he appeared on television shows for months on end pushing the now-debunked Russia collusion narrative.

LOL! Mollie Hemingway spots Rep. Adam Schiff making a 'HILARIOUS' U-turn on Impeachment Avenue https://t.co/9FRe7olUFl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 5, 2018

At one point, Schiff indicated there was “very graphic evidence” of Russian collusion.

So, did Rep. Adam Schiff just admit there’s no ‘very graphic evidence’ of Russian collusion? https://t.co/ngFOH6Y9Ni — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 12, 2019

In May, he said he wanted to use impeachment as a “tool” to get information from the administration.

Why is he still on TV? Adam Schiff says they might try to impeach Trump without actually impeaching him https://t.co/BIRgbj0x3w — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 19, 2019

So, we have Schiff, a leading House Democrat, once again throwing the impeachment word around on national television based on whistle-blower allegations that have yet to be substantiated.

Dems would be smart to sideline Schiff. If the goal is to persuade Republicans of anything (per Pelosi) he’s not a credible messenger. https://t.co/68OBAb7dN4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 22, 2019

If Schiff’s behavior regarding impeachment to this point has been “reluctant,” one wonders what aggression from him looks like.

***

