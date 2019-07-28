Former President Barack Obama tweeted a New York Times editorial and quote about the need to “temper partisanship.”

He touts listening to the stories of those with whom you disagree.

After all, he gave us a sterling example of nonpartisanship during his eight years in office.

“I won.”

Trending

“I’ve got a pen and a phone.”

“Bitter clingers.”

His attorney general:  “When they go low, we kick them.”

Even after Trump took office, Obama took “partisan” shots.

And now the 44th president is here to share editorials from the New York Times about the newly-discovered virtues of nonpartisanship.

Trump truly has made America great again.

***

RELATED:

Former Obama speechwriter gets brutal reminder on just how long bipartisanship lasted after ’08 election

WaPo Perspective stumbles over all of Obama’s pens and phones in rush to sound alarm about Trump’s executive power

Flashback: Barack Obama praised Joe Biden for passing the 1994 crime bill

Obama bro wonders if any patriotic Republicans are going to call out Trump for dissing Baltimore

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDonald Trumpnew york times