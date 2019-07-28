Former President Barack Obama tweeted a New York Times editorial and quote about the need to “temper partisanship.”

He touts listening to the stories of those with whom you disagree.

Here’s a worthwhile Sunday read: “…nothing should temper partisanship more than an awareness that somewhere, on some issue, people with whom you disagree are telling a story that you really need to hear.” https://t.co/tpdMZ9hJoE — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 28, 2019

After all, he gave us a sterling example of nonpartisanship during his eight years in office.

“I won.”

Obama draws new round of GOP animosity with ‘I won both of them’ line http://t.co/VoqVtRKF6H — Post Politics (@postpolitics) January 21, 2015

“I’ve got a pen and a phone.”

POTUS tells cabinet he's prepared to bypass Congress to push WH agenda: "I've got a pen and a phone." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 14, 2014

“Bitter clingers.”

His attorney general: “When they go low, we kick them.”

NEW TONE! Eric Holder fans flames of anti-GOP violence: 'When they go low, we kick them' https://t.co/KhRTSD7pp5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 10, 2018

Even after Trump took office, Obama took “partisan” shots.

Pres. Bush didn't criticize Pres. Obama for 8 years, but now Obama won't offer Pres. Trump that same courtesy? https://t.co/5l00TBEl59 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 21, 2016

And now the 44th president is here to share editorials from the New York Times about the newly-discovered virtues of nonpartisanship.

Trump truly has made America great again.

