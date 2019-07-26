Via Politico’s Marc Caputo, here’s a flashback that Sen. Cory Booker won’t like at all: According to Barack Obama’s own words, the 1994 crime bill was one of Joe Biden’s signature accomplishments:

Times have changed, but Biden should be able to use this to successfully slap back at any criticism from Cory Booker at the next debate:

Give it up, Cory . . . it’s not going to work:

And this was Sen. Booker earlier in the week:

