Via Politico’s Marc Caputo, here’s a flashback that Sen. Cory Booker won’t like at all: According to Barack Obama’s own words, the 1994 crime bill was one of Joe Biden’s signature accomplishments:

As Booker & some African-American activists bash Biden for the 94 crime bill he authored, it's noteworthy Obama singled it out in his 2008 speech choosing Biden as his VP, saying the bill helped "communities [that] were plagued by violence and insecurity" https://t.co/GHutgGdbJk pic.twitter.com/18T0Gz4ghG — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 26, 2019

Times have changed, but Biden should be able to use this to successfully slap back at any criticism from Cory Booker at the next debate:

But times change…. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 26, 2019

Give it up, Cory . . . it’s not going to work:

'@GarrettHaake caught Booker earlier today & asked if he'd continue to criticize Biden's support for the crime bill on debate stage. He said "I will always speak truth to power" & "I found his attacks on me ridiculous." — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) July 26, 2019

And this was Sen. Booker earlier in the week:

Booker goes way further in a statement than he did in his pointed tweet: “Joe Biden had more than 40 years to get this right. The proud architect of a failed system is not the right person to fix it.“ pic.twitter.com/mJOESFBcl0 — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) July 23, 2019

