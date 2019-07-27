We’d say Justin Amash would be the Republican to step up and call out President Trump for calling Baltimore a rat-infested mess, but he’s not a Republican anymore; he’s just a squish who did exactly what we’d expect:

Instead of all this contempt and scorn, how about being the president for all America and all Americans? https://t.co/NQn2AXQxiH — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 27, 2019

But it’s Obama bro and podcaster Jon Favreau who’s challenging Republican patriots to criticize Trump after he watched video of a rat-infested West Baltimore on Fox News and called it a rat-infested mess. How dare super-patriot Trump criticize any American city?

Any of you Republican patriots plan on criticizing the President for calling part of our country a “disgusting, rat infested mess” this morning? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 27, 2019

Any of you democrats planning on actually doing something about it to fix it, or is bitching that Trump pointed it out going to be your entire plan? — Mr. People First Language Guy. #PatHead (@SMadurski) July 27, 2019

50 years of protecting feelings from being hurt have given us that “disgusting, rat infested mess” in West Baltimore. Maybe a cold shower of reality gets both residents AND their elected Representatives to actually do something about it. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 27, 2019

I look out at this shithole from my house every day, then I drive in there to work. pic.twitter.com/BWmLPCWp6z — Johnny Utah's trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) July 27, 2019

He wasn’t lying Jon. The selfish privileged Globalist Elite must not continue denying the reality of the devastation they’ve caused. Let’s work to fix West Baltimore instead of pretending it’s just wonderful. — Georgette O (@Orwell_2012) July 27, 2019

What part isn't true? As "patriots", are we obliged to lie about filth and decay we see with our own eyes? — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) July 27, 2019

No, because the only places in America that are disgusting, rat infested messes are places that are run by liberal Democrats… Must be criticized. Must be publicized. — Doug Ray (@RWSalt) July 27, 2019

No. Are any of you Dems going to ask @RepCummings why his district looks like a war zone? — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) July 27, 2019

I will not. It’s disgusting how many of our cities are unmitigated disasters. Not acceptable. — Evets 🥅 (@TheofficialGump) July 27, 2019

It is tho. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) July 27, 2019

I’m open minded. How would you describe the areas he was referring to? — CO Conservative (@Colorado_Right) July 27, 2019

Ever been there, Blue Check?

Here's last night's news, watch it all.https://t.co/7wrK7lRetY#Shithole — Billy Joe Remarkable, Ockham's Cheese Grater (@Harry_Bergeron) July 27, 2019

Nope… I will call out @RepCummings for not doing anything about one of the top 10 most dangerous cities.@RepCummings pretends to care about America… but seems he only cares about stuffing his pockets with our tax dollars. — Patriot WJ (@wjack76995) July 27, 2019

Im from a rather large east coast city. I've also been blessed to travel our beautiful country. I live in Montana for a reason. With few exceptions, our major cities have become open sewers. Pointing that out doesn't make me a bigot or a racist. — Joel Brown 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JoelBro43866365) July 27, 2019

He is calling out the hypocrisy of the MORON that is a Congressman in a district that is literally falling apart. The same POS is worried about the Border while his city is taken over by rats. CA is another perfect example. Diseases that were gone for over a century are returning — Baba97 (@Baba9773) July 27, 2019

It is true. Democrats are so focused on five-star accommodations for criminals illegally crossing the international border that they don’t care about US citizens. Baltimore is a Democrat City and has been for decades – Give it some love ! — Housatonic™ 🇺🇸 (@HousatonicITS) July 27, 2019

Which part was worth criticizing? — Gary Eaton (@garysteveneaton) July 27, 2019

No. He's right. Any of you progressives socialists plan on criticizing Democrats for turning parts of our country into a disgusting, rat-infested mess? Leftists using deflective rhetoric instead of acknowledging the issue and helping these citizens. — Dee 🇺🇸 #ChooseGreatness (@chefelf1) July 27, 2019

I will, Jon, just as soon as you go spend a month in Baltimore. And I don't mean in some gated community. — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) July 27, 2019

He's telling the truth. California is the worst. Los Angeles, for one. It's so filthy. San Fran is another one. https://t.co/NMGEv3Xp0J — Sherie Smith (@SherieSmith7) July 27, 2019

No, because he’s right. If anything, he should have been more aggressive and included the 3rd-world State Of California. — Brian O'Kelley (@BrianOKelley1) July 27, 2019

Maybe if our Democratic leadership cared more about helping uplift black communities as much as they cared about upfting the black vote we wouldn't be having this discussion — Greg Boucher 🇺🇸 (@GregBoucher93) July 27, 2019

He didn't call our country that, he called areas of West Baltimore that because the residents of West Baltimore called it that. Catch up. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) July 28, 2019

Which of these facts are we supposed to criticize? — ed (@eleventy17) July 27, 2019

We’re not … we’re supposed to ignore the problems and tell everyone to look over there at the cool aquarium.

