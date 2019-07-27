We’d say Justin Amash would be the Republican to step up and call out President Trump for calling Baltimore a rat-infested mess, but he’s not a Republican anymore; he’s just a squish who did exactly what we’d expect:

But it’s Obama bro and podcaster Jon Favreau who’s challenging Republican patriots to criticize Trump after he watched video of a rat-infested West Baltimore on Fox News and called it a rat-infested mess. How dare super-patriot Trump criticize any American city?

Trending

We’re not … we’re supposed to ignore the problems and tell everyone to look over there at the cool aquarium.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BaltimorecriticizeDonald TrumpElijah CummingsJon Favreaupatriotic Republican