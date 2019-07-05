The U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs during the month of June, which is well higher than the expected number of 165,000.

As CNN puts it, the U.S. economy is currently “blowing away expectations.”

Trending

The unemployment rate ticked up a tenth of a percentage from 3.6 to 3.7 percent as well, which due to more Americans than estimated entering the workforce.

Perhaps the biggest winner from the jobs report was the manufacturing sector, which added over 17,000 jobs, far higher than its previous 2019 per-month average of 8,000.

Wages rose more than three percent over last year.

All in all, a solid report.

Now the question is whether this report will influence (possibly dissuade) the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates later this month.

***

RELATED:

‘Good luck’! Elizabeth Warren’s plan to ‘remake the economy’ turns into in-kind donation to Trump’s re-election campaign

‘Utterly pathetic’! Joe Biden admits the economy’s doing great, credits the president (no, not the current one)

The climate crisis will enable Elizabeth Warren to create 1.2 million new, good-paying union jobs

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNeconomyjobsunemployment