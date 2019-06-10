The U.S. economy has been on the upswing for a while now:

The US economy is about to break a record. These 11 charts show why: https://t.co/moFSomwjU1 pic.twitter.com/OsAYXnddbk — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 10, 2019

With that in mind, the New York Times is reporting that Elizabeth Warren would like to shake the economic Etch-a-Sketch and start all over:

Senator Elizabeth Warren has laid out a series of policies that would significantly remake the American economy. Here's what that might look like.https://t.co/ADCUzMKSlo — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) June 10, 2019

Elizabeth Warren Has Lots of Plans. Together, They Would Remake the Economy. – The New York Times https://t.co/ghX36ZcxNr — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 10, 2019

“Remake the economy”? That might not be a selling point that Warren and her supporters think it is:

GDP over 3% and unemployment under 4%….sounds like a winning message 🤪 — J. Shaka (@jjshaka) June 10, 2019

She wants to remake an economy currently sitting at 3.6% unemployment. Have fun on that one. https://t.co/RLF2BjUxqR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2019

She’s from the government and she wants a promotion so she can “help” even more!

3.6% unemployment. Any "remake" would make that worse. — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) June 10, 2019

Remake an economy with lowest unemployment ever, highest GDP and rising wages for the first time in decades? Uh, good luck Pocahontas. — whizwith (@Lopper11) June 10, 2019

She wants to remake an economy at 3.6% unemployment and record unemployment for many minority communities? pic.twitter.com/vdDwYmY0vH — notecstatictobehere (@notecstatictob1) June 10, 2019

Fixed it for ya! Elizabeth Warren Has Lots of Plans. Together, They Would DESTROY the Economy. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) June 10, 2019

We’ll just go ahead and consider the Times’ article about Warren’s goals for the economy to be an in-kind donation to Trump’s re-election campaign.