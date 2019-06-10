The U.S. economy has been on the upswing for a while now:

With that in mind, the New York Times is reporting that Elizabeth Warren would like to shake the economic Etch-a-Sketch and start all over:

“Remake the economy”? That might not be a selling point that Warren and her supporters think it is:

She’s from the government and she wants a promotion so she can “help” even more!

We’ll just go ahead and consider the Times’ article about Warren’s goals for the economy to be an in-kind donation to Trump’s re-election campaign.

