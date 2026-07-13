Nearly 300,000 People Comment on Rule That Would Strip Grant Funding Power Away From 'Experts'

We believe Scott MacFarlane used to be at CBS News before he moved over to the far-left Meidas Touch. We guess they're a lot more lax about X posts and headlines there. MacFarlane reports that 292,150+ people have warned against the Trump administration's new rule that would "strip grant funding power away from experts, scientists and unbiased arbiters" and grant it to federal appointees of President Donald Trump.

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From the attached screenshot, we can see that there have been 292,157 comments received, but there's no indication whatsoever that every single one was a "warning" against the new rule. "The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) proposes to revise the guidance for Federal Financial Assistance to improve government-wide policies and requirements related to the management of grants, cooperative agreements, and other forms of assistance," the proposed rule reads. "This includes ensuring that American tax dollars are not wasted or misused." Sounds good to us.

Nothing to see here: Just 292,150+ people warning about Trump Admin’s new federal rule to strip grant funding power away from experts, scientists and unbiased arbiters



Instead granting power over federal grants to Trump appointees



Enormous issue



Comment deadline is today pic.twitter.com/ze2QCTGCf8 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 13, 2026

We've heard plenty about these experts, scientists, and unbiased arbiters — enough to know not to trust them with taxpayer money.

The “experts” who were getting six figure grants to reduce stigma faced by ladyboy prostitutes in Thailand are very upset! https://t.co/nESvjsjn8O — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 13, 2026

Ummm... why *wouldn't* we want folks actually accountable to the voters/public in charge of where funds go? — A Mão Esquerda 🇧🇴🇨🇴🇧🇷 (@amaoesquerda) July 13, 2026

This is why 292,150+ people want to keep the grants flowing.



There is documented evidence of federal grants flowing to nonprofits and NGOs with strong Democratic alignments, former officials, and political activities. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) July 13, 2026

There's no such thing as an unbiased arbiter. Anyone who uses that term is dishonest trash — Thersites (@2Thersites) July 13, 2026

That so many signed up as impacted by it, only shows how bloated the whole thing is. Cut it all — Unplugged (@BeardBourbonBbq) July 13, 2026

Come on now, federal grants are getting abused left and right... GAO clocked over $186 billion in improper payments last year alone.



Admin costs and middlemen gobble up so much that barely any cash reaches the actual projects or people.



This nonsense has got to stop. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) July 13, 2026

What will we do without NGOs and HR nags studying kiddie drag shows in Africa with my tax dollars?!? — BaneApu (@BaneApu) July 13, 2026

As we learned during COVID there really is no such thing as an “expert”. It was always a fake designation used by malevolent actors to mask their misdeeds. This is a good thing. — Leopold II Appreciator (@BlogsMitch) July 13, 2026

The ability to grant taxpayer money should be solely at the discretion of the President and those appointed by the president. How is this even controversial? — Matt Wright (@mattwr) July 13, 2026

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Trump appointees = people who are politically on the hook for what they do with the money.



Experts, scientists and "unbiased" arbiters = faceless, unaccountable hacks.



Pull the other one, Chuckles, it's got bells on. — GrouchyOldGeezer (@GrchyOldGzr) July 13, 2026

Dismantling the grift like he did with USAID. Love it! — MojoBaby6975 (@Mojobaby007) July 13, 2026

Thanks! Going to comment to support it. Thumbs up! — 5 Minute Witness (@5minute_witness) July 13, 2026

Agree! It harms children as well.



A Proposed 400-Page OMB Rule Could Make It Easier to Defund Children's Programs Overnight https://t.co/P2sTHPfTCx pic.twitter.com/3Wmof7IrJe — First Focus on Children (@First_Focus) July 13, 2026

"Children shouldn't be the ones paying the price for a rule change." We can see that this was a well-coordinated and well-funded campaign, but we don't see any logo on the graphic. Is this another one of those Indivisible campaigns?

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