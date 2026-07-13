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Nearly 300,000 People Comment on Rule That Would Strip Grant Funding Power Away From 'Experts'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 13, 2026
Imgflip

We believe Scott MacFarlane used to be at CBS News before he moved over to the far-left Meidas Touch. We guess they're a lot more lax about X posts and headlines there. MacFarlane reports that 292,150+ people have warned against the Trump administration's new rule that would "strip grant funding power away from experts, scientists and unbiased arbiters" and grant it to federal appointees of President Donald Trump.

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From the attached screenshot, we can see that there have been 292,157 comments received, but there's no indication whatsoever that every single one was a "warning" against the new rule. "The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) proposes to revise the guidance for Federal Financial Assistance to improve government-wide policies and requirements related to the management of grants, cooperative agreements, and other forms of assistance," the proposed rule reads. "This includes ensuring that American tax dollars are not wasted or misused." Sounds good to us.

We've heard plenty about these experts, scientists, and unbiased arbiters — enough to know not to trust them with taxpayer money.

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"Children shouldn't be the ones paying the price for a rule change." We can see that this was a well-coordinated and well-funded campaign, but we don't see any logo on the graphic. Is this another one of those Indivisible campaigns?

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